Davina Potratz explains why she doesn’t think Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause will reconcile

Some Selling Sunset fans are still holding out hope of a reconciliation between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, but castmate Davina Potratz doesn’t think that will happen.

Davina admitted during a recent interview that she doesn’t think the duo will get back together due to their conflicting views about starting a family. Season 5 of the popular Netflix show featured the couple’s romance and their breakup played out in the season finale.

Jason recently confessed that his split from Chrishell has been very hard and he admitted to still being in love with her — giving viewers hope that they could get back together.

However, Davina doesn’t think there’s a future for Chrishell and the Oppenheim Group boss.

Davina Potratz doesn’t think Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause will reconcile

Davina opened up about the relationship between Chrishell and Jason and admitted that she saw the chemistry between the couple even before they confirmed their relationship.

“They’ve had a lot of chemistry and I didn’t know at what point they started dating,” noted Davina during an interview with PEOPLE. “I did see more of the chemistry once they did confirm their relationship… but they’re incredibly professional.”

As for whether the former lovebirds will get back together, the Selling Sunset star said, “I don’t think so.”

“I do think they truly, really, truly tried,” added Davina, who went on to explain that she doesn’t see a future for the exes since they are on different pages about starting a family.

Back in December, the couple confirmed that they had called it quits and Jason later explained what went wrong.

“We have different wants regarding a family” he noted in an Instagram post.

Those “wants” are the very reason Davina does not think Chrishell will get back with Jason.

Davina Potratz says she understands Chrishell Stause’s decision

During her chat with the media outlet, the Selling Sunset star noted that Chrishell’s desire to start a family and Jason’s stance on not wanting to do that is the reason why she doesn’t see them reconciling.

“If Jason is very firm on that… then Chrishell’s not going to get back together,” noted Davina. “I understand where she’s coming from… if he doesn’t want that, then you have to go with what you want in your heart.”

However, despite her doubts, Davina is not ruling it out entirely, and she explained why.

“I know Jason quite well and I don’t think that he would go public with any relationship unless he really thought it was going to lead to something,” reasoned Davina. “People change and the fact that he’s going public with us makes me think maybe it is going to work. You know! Life is a gamble.”

Selling Sunset Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.