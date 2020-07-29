David Eason slams Cheyenne Floyd, calling her privileged and racist: Former Teen Mom 2 star wants her fired

Even though it has been two years since MTV stopped filming with David Eason for Teen Mom 2, he appears to struggle when it comes to letting the past be the past.

This morning, the former reality star decided to blast the network by firing him two years ago and keeping current cast member, Cheyenne Floyd.

While he argues that he was let go because of his views, he’s also bringing up Cheyenne’s past tweets – that she did apologize for – in hopes of getting her fired.

Why? Because David claims that MTV only punishes white people for their racist views, not Cheyenne.

And that, for him, is a double-standard that the network must respond to.

David Eason slams Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd

It all began when David decided to go on a rant on his Instagram profile, where he called out MTV for keeping Cheyenne on their current cast for Teen Mom OG. He argued that she had so much privilege that she could get away with just about anything.

“Cheyenne Floyd has so much “privilege” she can say the most racist things out of anyone, delete her apology but still not fired?” David wrote in a Facebook post that he shared on Instagram.

“@MTV make this b**ch famous for being racist! Boycott MTV, contact their sponsors!”

David appears to not only go after Cheyenne’s contract with MTV, but also all of her personal sponsors.

But he didn’t stop there. David also took aim at Morgan Freeman, who he claims only sees racism from white people. David is essentially arguing that he was fired from having an opinion, but Morgan is keeping Cheyenne on despite her old tweets.

“Morgan acts like he cares about racism but looks like he only holds white people accountable for their actions,” David added to another screenshot of one of Morgan’s old tweets.

David also went digging for old posts, sharing a retweet from Cheyenne that showed her sharing a tweet from someone calling her a nazi-loving, black-power having person, who had shared a statement that read, “kill a white baby if I could.”

David then tagged MTV in the post, asking them to look at what she herself had retweeted years ago, even though Cheyenne has already addressed these tweets.

Back in 2011, Cheyenne also tweeted that she wanted to kill every white person she saw after watching the movie, The Help.

David claims that Cheyenne deleted her apology, something MTV should look into.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans were let go from MTV over outrageous behavior

David and Jenelle were always a controversial couple on Teen Mom 2 and fans loved to hate them. But MTV revealed that they would not be filming with David back in 2018 after he made some comments about the LGBTQ community.

At the time, he tweeted unnecessary and false comments about the community, comparing them to dogs. MTV wanted no association with him and fired him.

Jenelle was fired from MTV after David admitted to shooting and killing the family dog Nugget after he claims it nipped their daughter Ensley in the spring of 2019, almost a year later.

Since then, Jenelle and David have been on-and-off, while trying to prove to everyone that they are meant for each other and in love.

Earlier this year, David was arrested after pistol-whipping a friend of Jenelle’s in front of her children. Despite having left him once before, Jenelle hinted she was for sure done with him.

However, it didn’t take long for her to return.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.