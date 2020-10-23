Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports denies Ramona Singer hangout, doesn’t know who RHONY star is

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has recently denied hanging out with Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer.

In fact, Portnoy not only denied it; he’s saying he doesn’t even know who the member of Bravo’s RHONY cast is.

His recent comments arrive not long after a situation where he and Singer were at the same place around the same time, leading to the rumors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reacts to Ramona Singer rumor

The Dave Portnoy and Ramona Singer allegations came due to an Instagram Story from private account Deuxmoi.

According to Page Six, the IG Story suggested the Barstool Sports founder and the RHONY star hung out together in the Hamptons several months ago.

That’s not the case, though, as Portnoy took to his Instagram on Thursday to clear things up. The man known as El Presidente posted to his IG Story with several screenshots about the speculative story.

The first one showed off a screenshot of the Page Six story (linked in the source above). “This is a wild headline,” Portnoy wrote over the screenshot on his IG Story.

In the next screenshot (below), Dave Portnoy has an exchange of messages where someone is trying to determine if the rumor of him hanging out with Ramona Singer is actually true.

Someone showed Portnoy the original Duxmoi IG rumor about him and Singer hanging out. It also said they were flirting and that they “left together.”

“Who the f**k is Ramona Singer?” Portnoy replied to the message with.

After the other person mentioned to Portnoy some details about Ramona Singer being on Real Housewives of New York, Portnoy replied again, this time denying the rumors.

“Umm no I did not hang out with her,” he said in the screenshotted message.

Based on Page Six’s report, Singer isn’t familiar with who Dave Portnoy is either.

The 43-year-old internet celebrity, blogger, and founder of Barstool Sports was married to Renee Satherthwaite back in 2009. Portnoy and Satherhwaite have been separated since 2017, though.

Singer finalizing divorce, staying in headlines

Meanwhile, Singer has been busy with filming for the new season of Real Housewives of New York. She’s also in the process of finalizing her divorce from Mario Singer, which started back in 2016.

The 63-year-old RHONY star has been in the headlines quite a bit lately for being seen with former and current castmates. That includes Heather Thompson and Luann de Lesseps.

However, she’s also been in a headline involving another claim that she is rude to fans in public. The latest involved a woman claiming Singer was rude to her daughter in a restaurant’s restroom.

Singer clapped back at the woman, of course.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Ramona Singer is a continuing source of drama, rumors, and headlines, which, even when negative, are leading to more publicity for herself and RHONY.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus at Bravo.