Ramona Singer claps back at woman who claims RHONY star was rude to her daughter in a restaurant bathroom

Ramona Singer is once again being called out for being rude to a fan, but this time around, the Real Housewives of New York alum is clapping back.

This is not the first, second, or third time the reality TV personality has been bashed for being rude.

Just ask her fellow RHONY cast members who will share lots of instances where she was absolutely nasty to them.

And if you’ve ever seen the turtle time maven during any cast trip over the past few years, then you’ll get a true vision of just how rude she can be.

So, this accusation from a fan is not shocking in the least.

Ramona claps back at fan

The 63-year-old recently posted a photo on Instagram showing off her Gatsby themed table setting.

However, it was a note in the comment section that really caught our attention.

“Remember the other night you [met] a women in the bathroom at a restaurant you were at. You were extremely rude to her. So stop acting like your so sweet. That was my daughter. You definitely owe her an apology.”

This comment garnered responses from several followers.

The commenter got a reply from the Real Housewives of NYC OG as well – who questioned why someone would approach her in the bathroom.

“I’m there to pee,” retorted Ramona.

Fan explains rude encounter with Ramona

As you can imagine, other Instagram followers wanted to know exactly what happened during the encounter with the RHONY alum.

Apparently, the woman and her daughter were at the same restaurant as the OG and the daughter wanted to a photo with her.

“My daughter was talking with her and had her phone videotaping the both of them,” wrote the commenter.

“Then Ramona starts yelling at restaurant staff telling them they should pick things off the floor etc also cursing. Then my daughter said ‘Ramona say hi to my mom (on video) and she just started freaking out and cursing. Just rude.”

Some IG users felt that the daughter was rude to ask the Bravo alum for a photo inside of a restroom and for taping her.

However, the commenter cleared that up saying, “I would be the first to admit if my daughter was wrong, and it was in front of bathrooms, not in bathroom. My daughter is a 32 year old woman who was just shocked.”

The Instagram user also shared that the entire altercation was caught on her daughter’s phone.

Should Ramona Singer be scared about this video coming to light?

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus at Bravo.