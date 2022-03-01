Darcey & Stacey viewers urge the Silva twins to stop with cosmetic procedures, mock their ‘ridiculous’ wigs

Darcey & Stacey viewers aren’t on board with all of Stacey and Darcey Silva’s plastic surgery and new wigs. Pic credit: TLC

Although there was plenty of drama during part one of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All, it was the Silva twins’ appearances that grabbed viewers’ attention.

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey showed viewers plenty of the typical Silva twins’ escapades — plastic surgery, relationship issues, and plenty of good and bad in between.

Darcey’s now-ex-fiance Georgi Rusev was a no-show for the Tell All and cussed at Darcey when she video-called him to try and persuade him to change his mind and join her on stage.

Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen joined her on stage, along with her twin sister Stacey, Stacey’s husband Florian, and the twins’ dad Mike Silva.

Darcey and Stacey Silva show off new looks on Season 3 Tell All

Although there was plenty for host Shaun Robinson to unpack following Season 3, Darcey & Stacey viewers diverted their attention elsewhere, on Darcey and Stacey’s ever-changing looks.

The latest plastic surgery procedures the twins underwent, while on a trip to Turkey last season, were identical makeovers which, according to their surgeon, included “Barbie Touch Up Surgery, Revision Rhinoplasty, Fox Eyes, Cheek Lift, Lip Lift, 360 high definition Vaser Lipo, Breast Uplift.”

Despite traveling across the world and spending a ton of money and time on surgery and recovery, Darcey & Stacey viewers didn’t seem impressed with the twins’ new look after seeing them on the Tell All.

The sisters wore matching platinum blonde wigs, sequined dresses, and matching heels. Stacey opted for a black dress and heels, while Darcey wore a burgundy dress and sparkly silver heels.

Darcey & Stacey viewers weren’t feeling the Silva twins’ new faces, wigs

TLC shared a clip from the Tell All on their official Instagram where viewers took to the comments section to voice their opinions on Darcey and Stacey’s drastic new looks.

“They look like cartoons!” wrote one critic. “So sad what they have done to themselves. Age with grace ffs 🤦‍♀️”

Darcey and Stacey’s wigs got plenty of attention in the comments section. Several viewers couldn’t bite their tongues and voiced how they really felt about the twins’ hair.

“Are they wearing wigs?? 😂” another viewer asked while one critic wrote, “What the heck are those wigs they are wearing.. looks ridiculous.”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“Party City’s Wigs 😂😂😂😂,” mocked another critic.

One viewer noticed how different the twins looked and suggested they lay off the cosmetic procedures: “Is it me or do they look swollen?? They really need to leave the plastics alone.”

This isn’t the first time Darcey and Stacey’s looks have come under fire. Critics have commented on their “bad fried hair” and have called on them to get a hair makeover.

Now that Darcey and Stacey have gotten a hair makeover, however, they’re still catching flak. As the twins have learned the hard way, being in the public eye undoubtedly comes with a degree of criticism.

But, Darcey and Stacey seem to love their new looks after investing thousands of dollars and hours on surgeries to keep themselves looking “snatched to the Gods.”

Part two of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All airs on Tuesday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.