Darcey & Stacey viewers take sides in Michael Benz and Georgi Rusev’s fight

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friend, Michael Benz, and Darcey’s ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, got into a scuffle on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey and viewers are taking sides.

Monday night’s two-hour-long episode, aptly titled Changing Plans & Body Slams, saw Darcey plan a weeklong bachelorette party for Stacey in NYC ahead of her and Florian’s second wedding bash.

In attendance for the soiree was Georgi, who is friends with Florian. Viewers could cut the tension with a knife as things got awkward during a moment at the bar.

When Darcey began texting her new love interest, Zack, Georgi began questioning who she was talking to, assuming it was a new boyfriend of hers.

That’s when Darcey’s BFF Michael walked over to Georgi to intervene, telling him, “Hey, she’s single. She’s not with you. Let her live her life.”

Georgi admitted that he cared about Darcey and wanted to protect her, hence his questioning. Georgi told Michael that if Darcey starts dating someone else, it would be a “mistake.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friend Michael Benz gets into a fistfight with Darcey’s ex, Georgi Rusev

Michael insisted that Georgi didn’t need to protect Darcey, but Michael was adamant, getting in Georgi’s face at one point. Georgi didn’t appreciate Michael getting so close and pushed him away, which was when things got out of hand.

The two men stood up, more insults were exchanged, and before viewers knew it, Georgi and Michael were on the floor fighting. The scuffle ended with Florian escorting Georgi outside while Michael stayed by the bar with Darcey and Stacey.

Following the episode, Darcey & Stacey viewers headed to Twitter, where they discussed who was at fault for the fight. According to many of them, Michael was to blame for instigating the tussle.

Darcey & Stacey viewers blame Michael for instigating a fight with Georgi

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of Michael talking to Darcey a day after the fight and tweeted, “Michael needs to stop starting fights he can’t finish! Dude got pushed to the floor and he’s still crying a day later!”

Michael needs to stop starting fights he can’t finish! Dude got pushed to the floor and he’s still crying a day later! #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/EnD9M31jOv — AlbertaB (@ThisCraftyGal) April 4, 2023

Another viewer, admittedly not a fan of Georgi, took his side in the fight. They wrote, “Georgi is not my cup of tea but in this case, Michael needed to be stopped. And Darcy was doing that s**t on purpose. All High school BS.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Michael was to blame for instigating the fight with Georgi. Pic credit: @TraciHammond15/Twitter

Sharing a gif of an audience full of people clapping, another Twitter user wrote, “Georgi…thank you! The entire viewing audience of #darceyandstacey.”

“I can’t believe this trifling a** smurfette now wants to play the victim when he instigated the whole fight,” wrote another one of Michael’s critics who felt he was the instigator in the fight.

Another Darcey & Stacey viewer thought Michael was the instigator. Pic credit: @CrazeReality/Twitter

Yet another Darcey & Stacey viewer tweeted that Michael “antagonized” the situation.

Everyone is mad at Georgi when this asshole is antagonizing the situation!#darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/1yGWI3qwuF — proud patriot 456 (@proudpatriot456) April 4, 2023

What is the status of Darcey and Georgi’s relationship?

In addition to the fight, viewers learned why Georgi was acting so protective of Darcey. Georgi and Darcey admitted to producers they had recently hooked up while Georgi was in Miami.

Although Darcey said it was a night she regretted and wanted to forget, Georgi was hoping it was the start of rekindling their romance.

“Hooking up with her, it was giving me hopes that we can get back together, but since I’m here, she’s ignoring me,” Georgi admitted, adding that he still loved his two-time former fiancee.

For her part, Darcey told Georgi during a private outdoor chat, “What happened in Miami was one night. I just wanted to forget that. It’s not like I don’t care; I’m trying to move on.”

The Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey airs on Monday, April 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.