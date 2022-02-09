Darcey & Stacey viewers show support for Georgi, think Darcey allows him to be ‘bullied’

Does Darcey Silva “bully” Georgi Rusev? Darcey & Stacey viewers think she does. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey Silva allows her boyfriend Georgi Rusev to be “bullied,” and they showed their support for him.

On this week’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey brought their friend and business associate, Michael, to meet their guys, Florian and Georgi.

Darcey & Stacey’s business associate Michael grills Georgi and Florian

Things quickly turned uncomfortable when Michael began grilling the guys on just about every topic imaginable.

Darcey and Stacey were appreciative of Michael looking out for them as a big brother, but they felt he took things too far.

“We appreciate Michael taking a stand for us and having our back,” Darcey said. “We understand he’s coming from a good place, but he’s coming in too hot and too heavy and too quick.”

“It’s uncomfortable because it’s putting us in an awkward position with our guys,” she added.

Although Darcey and Stacey felt that Michael was overbearing in his approach, neither did anything to stop him.

Michael claimed he was looking out for Darcey and Stacey’s best interests and making sure Florian and Georgi were treating them right, but viewers felt differently.

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey allows others to ‘bully’ Georgi

TLC shared a clip from the episode on their official Instagram page where viewers sounded off about Darcey allowing Georgi to be mistreated and “bullied.”

One Darcey & Stacey viewer commented, “Why is it that every chance [Darcey] gets, she lets people bully Georgi? It needs to STOP because it’s only causing negative results in a relationship! Your relationship is between you and Georgi and of course your daughters.”

“Blended families are not easy but always adding fuel to the fire is not good!” they continued. “Just enjoy the moment and let it be! So tired of watching this guy be dragged through the coal by everyone! Change the pattern if you want better results.”

Another wrote, “This is so messed up! I feel bad for Georgi! He’s trying so hard but no one gives him a chance.”

“Please stop attacking Georgi in every episode, it’s sad to watch,” voiced another Darcey & Stacey viewer. The man is just gonna give up. He’s absorbing too much negativity from all angles. Positive Vibes to the whole family.”

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. In December 2021, Georgi was spotted with a mystery blonde, sparking rumors that things were over between him and Darcey.

Darcey & Stacey viewers weren’t happy about Darcey’s decision to get back together with her Bulgarian-born love interest. Darcey and Stacey’s father, Mike, is also concerned about his daughter’s relationship with Georgi and has doubts about their future together.

It’s anybody’s guess whether Darcey and Georgi’s relationship is strong enough to stand the test of time.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.