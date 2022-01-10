With all the major changes in the Silva twins’ lives, Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey started off hot. Pic credit: TLC

The Silva twins have undergone a lot of change since Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, and Season 3 attempts to highlight what is new for them.

Although the past has come back into focus for Darcey, Stacey embraces the future with Florian. Their family is still adjusting to Darcey and Stacey’s new looks since they went to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.

Darcey Silva fell back into her old patterns with Georgi Rusev

Darcey, Stacey, their dad Mike, Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen, and Florian all had a BBQ lunch together where they grilled Darcey about what was going on with her and Georgi. Darcey said Georgi had been reaching out and wanted her to go to New York to meet him.

Privately, Mike, Aniko, and Aspen said that they still think Darcey and Stacey look beautiful but that the surgeries did change a lot, and it takes some getting used to.

After the family get together, Darcey secretly went to New York to see Georgi, and while she gave him the engagement ring back, she ended up in bed with him, and he stayed the night in her hotel room.

Georgi took it as a sign that they were getting back together slowly, and Darcey made it seem like she was giving in to that idea as well, although she didn’t take the ring back.

When she told Stacey and their two best friends, Debbie and Reina, they did not take the news of Darcey and Georgi’s rekindling well, and they all got upset at her for repeating old patterns.

Darcey caved after meeting Georgi and decided to explore their relationship again. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are pushing forward in a positive way

Stacey and Florian decided to put having a child together to the side since they got the bad news last season about Stacey not having any eggs left.

Instead, Florian’s foray back into modeling was explored during the episode where he had a steamy shoot with a beautiful Albanian woman, which threw off Stacey.

Florian got back into modeling. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey and Florian also discussed having another wedding with friends and family and hoped to make it a big affair.

The Silva twins are shifting most of their focus towards their brand, House of Eleven, and will have their swim line appear at Miami’s fashion week.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.