Darcey & Stacey: Georgi Rusev hangs out with mystery blonde — Is it over with Darcey Silva?

Darcey & Stacey are wondering what’s going on with Georgi and Darcey after Georgi posts pictures with a mystery woman. Pic credit: TLC

As Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey’s premiere date looms near, Georgi Rusev was spotted in pictures with a mystery woman, which is making fans wonder what is going on between him and Darcey.

The Season 2 finale left Darcey and Georgi broken up, but the trailer for Season 3 points to more relationship drama between the pair, who have had a very tumultuous relationship that has played out for viewers.

Georgi Rusev posted pictures with a mystery woman sparking questions about his relationship with Darcey Silva

Georgi reposted two pictures that a mystery blonde, whose Instagram handle is @itsroxydaqueen, originally shared in her Instagram stories.

A popular 90 Day fan page captured those images and shared them side by side on their page with the caption, “Has Georgi moved on? Does anyone care? Does Darcey need a man to be a strong independent woman?”

The woman in the pictures with Georgi refers to him as “the one and only” which adds to the mystery surrounding Georgi’s posts.

@itsroxydaqueen does not have a private Instagram, and upon investigation into her profile, she seems to be a fitness model who recently had a child. That child’s father appears to be in pictures with her and Georgi has even liked some of the photos.

With that in mind, Georgi’s sharing of her post could have been for promotion or it could have been posted to stir up some questions ahead of the Season 3 premiere where viewers don’t know what is going to happen between Darcey and Georgi.

There is evidence about Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s relationship status

In late August of 2021, Darcey posted a selfie that had some alarming hashtags as it pertained to her relationship with Georgi Rusev. The spinoff star used the hashtags #movingforward and #singlelife to accompany her fierce selfie.

Just in the beginning of August 2021, however, Georgi posted a loving picture and caption of him and Darcey which she responded to positively.

Darcey and Georgi had several heated arguments and breakup moments in Seasons 1 and 2 of Darcey & Stacey that involved allegations of a lack of respect, communication, and trust from both sides.

Many of those close to Darcey expressed their thoughts that they think Georgi is using Darcey for fame and money, although Georgi vehemently denies that notion.

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 premieres on January 10 on TLC and Discovery+.