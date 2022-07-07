Darcey & Stacey critics call out Darcey Silva after they notice her filter glitching on her lips

Darcey Silva had a glitch in a recent filtered video she shared and Darcey & Stacey viewers called her out. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva has been known to make her fair share of filter faux pas, but her latest one was very obvious to fans.

Darcey shared a short selfie video on Instagram where she had a pronounced filter. It was so obvious, in fact, that the filter glitched over her lips, and onlookers were quick to call her out on it.

47-year-old Darcey has never let haters stop her from sharing the digitally enhanced photos she loves. It is very rare to see the real Darcey on social media, as she and her twin sister Stacey Silva try to always give a “snatched” appearance.

Darcey grew in popularity while she was on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days. Her dramatic personality and the troubled situations she tended to find herself in were popular enough for her and Stacey to get their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey, which has three complete seasons.

Darcey Silva shared a flawed filtered video

Darcey used her Instagram, which has over 1 million followers, to share one of her notorious selfie videos.

In the video, Darcey appeared to be lying on a bed with full makeup on and very tanned-looking skin.

She had long eyelashes, platinum blonde hair, and her lips were light pink.

There was a problem with the video; however, as Darcey moved her head and camera in the video, a glitch appeared and could be obviously seen over her lips.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey & Stacey critics called out Darcey Silva’s filter faux pas

In the comments of Darcey’s post was a bevy of supporters as well as critics who commented on a range of things.

The top notion within the comments, however, had to do with the noticeable glitch that took place over her lips in the filter she used.

One top comment pointed out, “Your filter is glitching on lips.”

A different person replied, “I was going to see if anyone else noticed (laughing/crying emoji).”

Other people concurred that they had seen it too, while someone else added, “She doesn’t even care. It’s [absolute] insanity.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Another popular comment jabbed, “We SEE the filter [Darcey]. (Neutral face emoji).”

While yet another critic noted, “She’s doing it intentionally. Because this can’t be real at this point.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.