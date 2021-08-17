Darcey & Stacey: Aniko and Aspen admit they are tired of Darcey and Georgi’s relationship

Aniko and Aspen weighed in on their mom’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen talked about wanting their mom to figure it out with her fiance Georgi on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey and that they were tired of the fights between them.

Aniko shared her concern that her mom’s relationship was not going in a good direction and Aspen agreed.

Darcey had the girls over to talk to them about the fact that Georgi remained in DC because she was feeling the way she did in her past failed relationships. She told the girls she was trying to escape the feeling of being unworthy and that she was taking some time away from Georgi.

Aniko told her mom to stick up for herself mentally when she knows something is not right and Aspen also agreed that space between their mom and Georgi was a good idea.

Aniko and Aspen Bollok vented their frustrations about Darcey Silva’s relationship with Georgi Rusev

In a private interview after they talked with their mom about why she is taking space from Georgi, they dished their true feelings on the situation.

Aniko said, “I don’t really know what happened in Virginia but clearly it wasn’t good and I feel like this space is good for them to both reflect on if this relationship is good for either of them because I’m sick and tired of just this petty crap that’s been going on between them.”

Aspen nodded her head in agreement with Aniko’s sentiments on the subject.

It appears as though Aniko and Aspen have taken notice of the toxic relationship characteristics her mom is once again displaying with Georgi as she had done in her previous relationships.

Aniko and Aspen discussed what was best for their mom going forward with her relationship with Georgi. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva is exposing her teenage daughters to more drama and toxicity

Darcey dragged her daughters through her past failed relationships and said that she wanted to protect them with this one, but it looks like more of the same.

Aniko and Aspen were there to witness their mom’s huge fight with Jesse on Before the 90 Days and they both said it was a traumatizing time for them. Darcey vowed to keep them shielded from that kind of negativity and only bring them around a good relationship in the future.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how much more Darcey and Georgi’s relationship will affect her teenage daughters.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.