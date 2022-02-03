Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko shared throwback photos of her mom, called her a former ‘IT girl’

Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko used a TikTok video to share old photos of her mom, called her “the IT girl.” Pic credit: TLC

It is no secret to 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans that Darcey Silva has had a total physical transformation in the five years she’s been on viewers’ TV screens, and that was apparent in Darcey’s daughter Aniko Bollok’s TikTok video, where she shared throwback photos of her mom.

In the video, Aniko remarked that Darcey used to be “the IT girl.”

90 Day viewers were first introduced to the now-47-year-old Darcey in 2017 when she was on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Jesse Meester, and Aniko was talking about Darcey’s glory days being from 2010-2014.

Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko Bollok said her mom used to be ‘the IT girl’

Aniko used her TikTok first to post a short introductory selfie video that had a caption over it saying, “My mom was the IT girl from 2010-2014.”

What followed was 16 photos of her mom, Darcey, from that time when she was apparently a popular figure in the social scene, according to her daughter.

The images featured a brunette Darcey in several glam shots, modeling looks, and on the scene. The looks that Darcey was serving from that time were much different than the way she presents herself now.

Aniko did not mention where Darcey was an “IT” girl, but Darcey & Stacey viewers know she has deep ties to her home state of Connecticut and used to live in LA with her sister Stacey. The Silva twins have also talked about New York and Miami being hubs for them.

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva had plastic surgery on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey

In Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins traveled to Turkey and had a bevy of plastic surgeries, including Barbie noses, lip lifts, breast augmentations, veneers, and 360 lipo.

According to the plastic surgery clinic in Turkey, the Silva twins had more procedures than they talked about on the show, like fox eyes and cheek lifts.

Many Darcey & Stacey viewers think the twins took their surgeries too far and that they now look botched. In Season 3, Darcey and Stacey’s dad and Darcey’s daughters said they were still getting used to the changes but didn’t have any positive feedback about their new looks.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.