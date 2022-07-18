Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko Bollok shows off her ‘pretty mom’

Aniko Bollok showed off her “pretty mom,” Darcey Silva, to Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva has two teenage daughters who have always supported their mom through any drama.

On social media, Darcey’s daughter Aniko Bollok specifically went out of her way to give her mom a shoutout and call her “pretty” as she shared a short clip of Darcey.

Darcey struck a pose for the camera in the filtered video.

Aniko’s Instagram Story share was part of an ongoing Instagram prompt that asks users to show a picture of whatever is written. In this case, “Add if you have a pretty mom” was what Aniko was going off of.

Aniko and her younger sister Aspen’s reactions to their mom’s relationship with Jesse Meester on Before the 90 Days were captured several times on the show.

Since then, Darcey’s daughters and their take on things have been included in each of the three seasons of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey Silva's daughter Aniko called her mom "pretty"

Aniko used her Instagram Story to show off her mom Darcey, who is well known to be over-the-top. She did so as part of an Instagram trend where people add photos if they apply to them.

In this case, the cue was to add a photo, “if you have a pretty mom.”

Aniko turned the camera to Darcey as they appeared to be in a sit-down setting.

In the short clip, Darcey tried to tilt her head and make a pouty lip face.

Darcey had one hand on her big bleach blonde ponytail as her eyelashes appeared big and her complexion tan.

Aniko also tagged her mom in the photo.

Aniko and Aspen Bollok are no longer fans of Georgi Rusev

During the Darcey & Stacey Season 3 Tell All, Aniko and Aspen made it clear that they thought their mom deserved better than what Georgi gave or could give.

In the private interviews they gave, both girls talked about how they didn’t want to see their mom get hurt again and that they were there to protect her.

Georgi tried to woo Darcey’s daughters in Season 3 and grow closer to them, which seemed to work because he got their blessing to repropose. But by the time the Tell All came, the teenagers appeared to be over Georgi and Darcey’s toxicity.

However, it looks like Darcey may not have taken her daughters’ feelings toward Georgi into consideration. A recent social media exchange between Darcey and Georgi possibly points to their once again revitalized relationship.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.