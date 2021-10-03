Darcey Silva was trolled by a critic after posting about her future wealth

One 90 Day Fiance critic came down on Darcey for posting about her future wealth. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey has amassed a lot of haters between her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and her own spinoff Darcey & Stacey, and many of them are ready to call her out when she posts disagreeable things.

That is exactly what happened when Darcey recently reposted a future financial outlook from a business and wealth account to her Instagram story, and she got called out for her life being nothing like what the post was describing.

The post Darcey shared was about personal and financial goals premised with, “In 5 years I will:”.

Darcey Silva got called out by a critic for posting it because they thought the sentiment was far from Darcey’s truth and they gave their own rendition for her.

Judgment is often passed on Darcey for living off of her dad, abandoning her loved ones for men, and getting plastic surgeries.

Darcey Silva was called out by a 90 Day Fiance critic who disapproved of her recent post about future wealth

Darcey struck a nerve with one 90 Day Fiance fan page when she shared a post from a business and wealth advice page about future financial expectations and personal goals.

The post from @businessbulls.in shared a picture of a large elegant house and backyard with the caption, “In 5 years I will:

Have 10 income streams. Spend more time with family. Retire my parents. Own a big mansion like this. Make $1M per month.”

Darcey reposted something from a business and wealth page. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

@truecrime_jankie shared the same post that Darcey did but added their own points for her.

They wrote, “Reality: In 5 years: I will be 52. Daddy will be supporting me. Still living in a condo that Daddy pays. Parents will still be working. I will [be] making cameos for 5 bucks so I can go to Turkey.”

A 90 Day fan page trolled Darcey for reposting the business and wealth page’s timeline. Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey will be back early 2022

A new season of Darcey & Stacey has been announced and will be premiering in January 2022. It looks like the Silva twins still have enough popularity to merit another season.

The focus, based on the initial trailer, will seem to be on Darcey and Stacey’s business and Darcey’s daughters. Nothing was mentioned about Darcey’s troubled relationship with Georgi.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC until January 2022.