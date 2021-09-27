The Silva twins underwent a physical transformation amid Darcey and Georgi’s breakup. Pic credit: TLC

The latest episode of Darcey & Stacey featured the Silva twins’ before and after their multiple plastic surgeries in Turkey and detailed their arrival back in America.

Georgi and Darcey’s relationship ended amid the seemingly unrepairable drama between them, although Georgi didn’t want the relationship to be over and took steps to potentially win Darcey back.

Aniko and Aspen ate lunch with their grandparents and discussed all the surgeries Darcey and Stacey were having and all of them prayed that they would not end up botched and come out of it safely.

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva underwent significant physical transformations

Darcey and Stacey met with their plastic surgeon in Turkey who told them they look great for their age and that he could perform everything they were asking for.

The twins went to a traditional Turkish bath afterward and went into their surgery the next day. They both had breast reductions and lifts, lip lifts, Barbie noses, and 360 lipo.

They arrived back in America and revealed their faces to Florian who had a pleased reaction. The twins described their surgeries as therapeutic and the beginning of the next chapter in their lives.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s relationship could be over for good

Darcey and Georgi’s breakup phone call continued at the beginning of the episode and Darcey made it clear she wanted him out of her life and moved out by the time she got home.

Georgi’s sadness over the breakup was highlighted as he didn’t want to give up on the relationship.

Georgi met up with his ex-wife Octavia in New York to give her their divorce papers so that she would stop telling Darcey that she doesn’t know if they are divorced or not. He also told Octavia to stop talking to Darcey but also let her know that he and Darcey were broken up.

In the end, Georgi decided to give Darcey the space that she asked for and talked about how he was going to cope with being alone. While Georgi did not write the relationship off completely, he did want to respect Darcey’s wishes and see if she will come around.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.