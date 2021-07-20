Darcey Silva tried to have ‘the sex talk’ with her teenage daughters

Darcey embarrassed her teenage daughters when she caught them off guard by initiating ‘the sex talk’. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey felt it was the right time to spring “the sex talk” on her two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen, as they prepared to on a night out with their friends on the premiere episode of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey’s approach and words greatly embarrassed the girls who were visibly cringing, but they got through the talk and it seemed like Darcey was happy to get that off her chest.

Her 13-year-old and 14-years-old seem to be very close to their mom and appreciate the close bond they share, but the talk about sex threw them for a loop.

Aniko and Aspen Bollok were embarrassed by ‘the sex talk’ that Darcey Silva had with them

Before Aniko and Aspen left the house to go to a friend’s sweet sixteen party, their mom Darcey sat them down to have what came to be “the sex talk.”

Darcey began by saying, “At certain ages, you know, you get these urges. Sexual feelings.”

Aniko looked at Aspen and said, “Oh my god” as they both had embarrassed expressions on their faces.

Darcey continued, “I just really feel like we should have that special talk. You know like the birds and the bees.”

The girls jumped in and said, “We already know everything about that. Health class.” They said they learned about reproductive organs and condoms.

Darcey then brought up the condom on a banana method of teaching teens how to put on a condom and her daughters did not know what she was talking about.

After a brief explanation from Darcey, Aniko and Aspen gave a private interview where Aniko said, “This is the worst conversation I have ever had in my whole entire life.”

After saying that she just wants the girls to be safe, Darcey said, “Honor yourself, honor your body, honor your health” and ended the conversation with, “If they like you enough they will wait.”

Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen were mortified that their mom decided to talk to them about sex. Pic credit: TLC

Aniko and Aspen Bollok will be featured in Darcey & Stacey more this season

The teenage girls have been included in most of the decisions their mom has made about her love life, and it will be no different in Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

Aniko and Aspen appear to have a strong pulse on the way their mom is in relationships and think that she is in a better place than she ever has been.

Viewers will have to watch this season of Darcey & Stacey to find out how Darcey’s daughters will react to other situations.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.