Darcey Silva shared video of herself getting ‘DARCEYfied’

Darcey Silva shared a clip of herself getting “DARCEYfied” with her followers. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey and 90 Day Fiance viewers know by now how much work Darcey puts into her presentation and she shared a glimpse of what that looks like with her social media followers.

Darcey shared a filtered video of herself at the salon, showing off the finished product of her polished look, including long platinum blonde hair and pink high heels.

A notable filter queen within the 90 Day franchise, Darcey’s post didn’t accurately depict what she looks like, but fans still got the point that Darcey thought she looked fabulous.

Darcey & Stacey fans saw a video Darcey Silva shared where she got ‘DARCEYfied’

On Instagram, Darcey shared a short video of herself in her hairstylist’s chair as he stood behind her, fluffing up her hair while she looked fiercely into the camera.

The video then panned to Darcey’s legs and her hot pink, chunky high heels as she crossed her legs and showed off her shoes.

The post didn’t mention how much time it took to transform Darcey into her glam look, but she did caption her post, “I like it like that! Getting DARCEYfied!”

Darcey has been rocking platinum blonde hair with extensions for several years, and Darcey & Stacey seasons now, and viewers have always had a lot of controversial things to say about it.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are back together on Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey

It took less than one episode for Darcey & Stacey viewers to watch Darcey go back with Georgi after she traveled to New York to see him, with the intention of giving her engagement ring back, but ended up in bed with him.

From there, Georgi moved back into the apartment they shared in Connecticut, while Darcey claimed to be moving back into the home with her dad and kids so as not to rush their reunion.

Darcey was met with skepticism from her daughters, father, twin sister Stacey and her husband Florian, and best friends Debbie and Reina, who shared concern over Darcey’s relationship with Georgi, but she tried to quell their issues by bringing him around and prompting him to state his good intentions.

Darcey & Stacey viewers should buckle up for what could go down during Fashion Week in Miami since Darcey opted to bring Georgi on the important business trip.

Darcey & Stacey is available to stream every Monday on Discovery+.