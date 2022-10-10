Darcey Silva is super bronze in fur coat for promotion

Darcey Silva had a bronze complexion in a recent share. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva recently showed off either her love of filters or a sweet tan while rocking a fur coat for a promotion.

In her share, Darcey was promoting her brand, House of 11, while speaking from the backseat of a car.

She was wearing a black fur coat with a sweatshirt underneath as she styled her hair in a high ponytail with the front half of her hair swooped all the way to one side.

The most notable part of Darcey’s Instagram selfie was her bronzed skin, which appeared noticeably darker than her complexion on the show.

Darcey is one of the 90 Day cast members who uses filters the most. It is extremely rare to catch a glimpse of the reality star without a heavy filter over her photos on social media.

On the flip side, Darcey has been spending most of her time in the sunshine of Miami, Florida. So while it is most likely that Darcey used a filter to make herself look more bronze, it is possible that she caught a glowing tan, fake or real, while in Florida.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva has had past filter glitches

Darcey might be the top 90 Day filter queen for a reason as she tends to get caught with very unrealistic photo enhancements that get called out.

One time, Darcey took an already filtered picture of herself and slapped a secondary filter over it. The second filter gave the illusion that she had Louis Vuitton bed sheets in the background, a fishnet top on, and different colored nails than her original filtered photo.

Another filter faux pas of Darcey’s was one that formed a glitch over her lips.

Both her fans and critics pointed out the unruly filter.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars that use heavy filters

Darcey is not the only 90 Day star to use heavy and distorting filters that take away from what she actually looks like.

Other cast members at the top of the list for being guilty of intense filter and photo editing usage are Brittany Banks, Angela Deem, and Rebecca Parrott.

Other stars that fall into that category are Larissa Lima, Natalie Mordovtseva, Jasmine Pineda, Jess Caroline, Laura Jallali, and Andrew Kenton.

On each of their social media accounts, followers can find a ton of selfie content that has obviously been altered.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.