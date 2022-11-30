Darcey Silva goes heavily filtered for deal

Darcey Silva showed her filtered face for a promotion. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is known to be a shameless filter queen and self-promoter who loves to share with her followers.

In a recent post of Darcey’s, she demonstrated both those characteristics as she appeared in a selfie video that was extremely filtered while trying to drive traffic to her brand, House of 11.

Darcey started House of 11 with her twin sister Stacey Silva. The pair often drop daily ads and deals for their extensive brand while tending to give fans a glimpse at their faces.

For her Instagram Stories post, Darcey had her signature platinum blonde hair swooped over to one side as she appeared to be posting from bed.

While Darcey did not seem to have her signature huge eyelashes or intense makeup visible, she did put a heavy filter over the image to give the illusion of a chiseled and flawless look.

At the bottom of the video, Darcey tagged her House of 11 Instagram handle as well as the brand’s website. A logo saying “Shop Now” also appeared at the top left of the post.

Darcey and Stacey Silva took home ARTAS Award

Darcey and Stacey were nominated together for the Reality Royalty Award at this year’s American Reality Television Awards.

The sisters, who like to keep their “eyes on the prize,” took home the award and beat out other 90 Day franchise alums Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno who were nominated separately from their roles on The Family Chantel. Colt Johnson was also a 90 Day cast member they beat out.

About their win, the Silva twins said that they were honored and thanked their fans.

Darcey & Stacey will be back for a fourth season

Darcey & Stacey has been greenlit for a fourth season as the 48-year-olds will be taking on Miami once again.

A newly single Darcey will be exploring her dating options while working on herself and supporting her two teen daughters as well as focusing on her business.

Stacey will be gearing up for her vow renewal to her now-husband Florian Sukaj in a ceremony that was originally intended to be a twin wedding.

Florian’s lack of interest in getting a job despite being able to work in the US will raise some red flags this season, as well as Darcey and Stacey’s dynamic as they hit different chapters in their lives.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8 pm EST on TLC and Discovery+.