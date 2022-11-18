90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva take home ARTAs Reality Royalty award

The Silva twins snagged the Reality Royalty award during the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars, Darcey and Stacey Silva, are officially Reality TV Royalty!

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards premiered on Thursday, November 17.

The awards show, hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox and streamed live by Monsters and Critics showcased reality TV shows and their casts and allowed viewers to vote for their favorites.

Millions of worldwide votes came in before Thursday night’s show. One of the categories for the awards show was Reality Royalty, with nine celebrities running for the coveted title.

Among those celebrities were TLC stars and twin sisters Darcey and Stacey (of their show Darcey & Stacey), who competed against Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Chantel Everett of The Family Chantel, Melody Holt of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Ray J of Love & Hip Hop, Pedro Jimena of The Family Chantel, Colt Johnson of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Dr. Sandra Lee of Dr. Pimple Popper, and Natalie Nunn of Baddies ATL.

Drag queen and former Fan Favorite award winner Trinity the Tuck from Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 7 announced the nominees and the winners in the Reality Royalty category.

Darcey and Stacey Silva beat out fellow 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson for Reality Royalty award

After announcing that Darcey and Stacey were the winners, the sisters thanked the voters in a video message as they held their trophies.

“We are so excited and honored to say that we won Reality Royalty for the American Reality Television Awards, and we’re so honored,” Darcey told the cameras before thanking everyone who voted.

Stacey added, “We want to thank you. We’re so grateful for this opportunity, and we love what we do,” before thanking Sharp Entertainment, TLC, and their fans. “We love you so much. Thank you, we are so honored.”

On the American Reality Television Awards’ official Instagram, they shared a photo of Darcey and Stacey, announcing their win. Along with a smiling photo of the twins, the word “WINNER” was written below the TLC stars.

Pic credit: @realityawardstv/Instagram

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey greenlit

Earlier this month, Darcey announced that she and Stacey would be appearing in yet another season of Darcey & Stacey on TLC.

Season 4 will premiere in January 2023 and highlight the sisters’ lives as they transition between their homes in Connecticut and Florida.

Fresh on the heels of her breakup with Georgi Rusev, Darcey will hit the singles scene again, while Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj, will focus on planning their wedding.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8 pm EST on TLC and Discovery+.