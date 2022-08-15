90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya defends Darcey and Stacey Silva amid plastic surgery criticism

Yara defended Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey when critics slammed her for undergoing cosmetic surgery. Pic credit: @yarazaya and @darceysilva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya defended fellow franchise stars Darcey and Stacey Silva when a critic slammed their decisions to undergo cosmetic surgeries.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Yara recently went under the knife. While visiting Beverly Hills with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 1-year-old daughter, Mylah, Yara underwent breast augmentation surgery.

Yara’s surgery was performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng, the same surgeon who performed Angela Deem’s plastic surgery. She said she underwent the operation to restore volume in her breasts after breastfeeding Mylah for 17 months, which caused them to sag.

Despite the backlash she received for her decision, Yara had some advice for others looking to have work done but were scared of the scrutiny they might receive: “Don’t care what any other people say. Choose a good doctor who will do a good job for you and enjoy yourself.”

Over the weekend, Yara took to her Instagram Stories, where she answered fans’ questions in a Q&A, and the topic of plastic surgery came up again. One of Yara’s followers this time involved the Silva twins, who have gone under the knife numerous times, having multiple surgeries and many cosmetic procedures to alter their appearances drastically.

“Are you going to get a lot of plastic surgery like [Darcey] & [Stacey]?” they asked.

Yara Zaya claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who compares her to Darcey and Stacey Silva

That’s when Yara fired back, upset at women dragging down other women for their personal decisions about their bodies.

“Okay, guys, I’m so sorry, but I will be rude right now because it’s pissing me off,” Yara began her video. “I don’t understand why some [women] like to pull other [women] down.”

Yara continued, noting that Darcey and Stacey are free to spend their money how they want and have surgery if they choose and that she shouldn’t be judged for doing the same.

Yara defends plastic surgery: ‘My own money and my own body’

“Guys, let me tell you one thing: Darcey and Stacey work. They earn money and with their own money, they can do whatever they want [with their] own bodies!”

“Like, it’s not ever, like [a] problem or whatever they do with [themselves], okay? And if I want to be like Darcey and Stacey, I will be, and this shouldn’t bother you because it will be my own money and my own body, okay?” Yara continued.

The Ukrainian beauty concluded her video by telling her 591,000 Instagram followers, “I didn’t tell you what to do. I didn’t judge you [for] what you do in your life so you shouldn’t judge what they’re doing in life, okay, because it’s not nice.”

Yara has learned that being in the public eye comes with plenty of unwarranted backlash from critics, but she continues to prove that she won’t let that stop her from living her best life.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.