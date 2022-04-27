Darcey Silva flaunts her brother-in-law Florian Sukaj’s modeling picture

Darcey Silva promoted her brother-in-law Florian Sukaj’s modeling. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey viewers have come to know that 90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva has a close relationship with her brother-in-law Florian Sukaj. So much so, that Darcey even promoted Florian’s modeling through her Instagram Story.

Darcey’s twin sister Stacey Silva’s Albanian husband has been introduced to viewers as a model from the time he first appeared on the show in Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

Darcey’s presentation of Florian’s modeling appears to have been unprompted. However, the photographer that she tagged seems to be the same one who did the Silva twin’s mermaid photoshoot and Georgi Rusev’s shirtless picture in Miami.

Florian came to America on the K-1 visa in Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey and married Stacey within the allotted 90 days. Since the Silva twins are rarely apart, Florian and Darcey spent a lot of time together and Florian has become more protective of her over the years.

Darcey Silva promoted her brother-in-law Florian Sukaj’s modeling to Darcey & Stacey fans

Darcey used her Instagram Stories to highlight a black-and-white photo of her brother-in-law Florian taken from the photographer’s Instagram page.

What Darcey’s motives were for posting the sultry and shirtless picture remain unclear, but she does have a wide reach, with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

In the photo Darcey flaunted, Florian was looking directly at the camera with his hair appearing wet. Darcey tagged the photographer as well as Florian himself.

She did not offer a caption or any other words on the picture.

Darcey promoted Florian’s modeling. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj celebrated 7 years together with Darcey & Stacey viewers

Stacey shared a post last week that celebrated her and Florian’s seven years together. To commemorate the occasion, Stacey posted a throwback picture of them kissing on a couch in Albania in 2015.

Darcey & Stacey viewers saw Florian’s arrival to America get off to a rocky start after videos and pictures of Florian with another woman surfaced.

Florian denied any transgressions and Stacey fought hard to believe him and go against the warnings of her friends and family, but there was hard evidence that Florian at least kissed the other woman.

Nonetheless, Stacey chose to trust what Florian said about the incident and move on. The couple has appeared to be happy and in love ever since.

It even looks like Stacey and Florian followed Stacey’s dream of moving down to Miami from Connecticut because all of their photos lately have been geotagged there.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.