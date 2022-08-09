Darcey Silva encourages her daughter Aspen’s cosmetic procedure

Darcey Silva talked her daughter Aspen Bollok up as they showed off a cosmetic procedure she had done. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is known to love cosmetic procedures of all types, and she recently just praised her teenage daughter Aspen Bollok for getting one.

Darcey was filmed standing next to Aspen as she was in the dentist’s chair after getting tooth whitening done in Miami.

As Aspen smiled and touted her newly enhanced white teeth, Darcey talked about how Aspen wanted to get the procedure done but that she was beautiful no matter what.

On the show, both high schooler Aspen and Darcey’s slightly older teenage daughter Aniko said that they never wanted plastic surgeries or to modify their looks like their mom.

Both girls even slammed their mom and Aunt Stacey Silva’s appearances after they came back from getting a bevy of surgeries in Turkey on Season 3 of the 90 Day spinoff.

Darcey and her daughters appeared on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days before their immense popularity earned them their spinoff in Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey Silva was by her daughter Aspen Bollok's side for a cosmetic procedure

In a video from Darcey that was reshared by a 90 Day fan page on Instagram, Darcey was by her daughter Aspen’s side as they talked about the teeth whitening procedure Aspen just had.

Darcey began by saying, “So Aspen’s here in Miami, Florida on vacation, and we just loved the experience, so we just wanted to come here again to get Zoom teeth whitening. She wanted it for a while, you know, so I thought it was a good time for her to do it; she’s been ready for it.”

Aspen chimed in and noted, “It was super easy, relaxing, no pain, and look how pearly white my teeth are.”

Darcey responded, “Wow, that’s like Hollywood white. That’s beautiful, and you’re beautiful inside and out always, no matter what anyways. She has the perfect smile, and I’m excited to be here to support my daughter, I love her. We love CG smile.”

Concerned Darcey & Stacey viewers spoke out against Aspen Bollok getting work done

Darcey & Stacey viewers jumped into the comments of the post to express their disdain for Darcey’s support of her teenage daughter having teeth whitening done.

The top comment remarked, “Darcey leave your kids alone 😭😭little girls will end with body dysmorphia just like their mother.”

Another critic slammed, “I surely hope these girls don’t look like the twins by the time their 25y, this might just be teeth whitening but I’m pretty sure that’s where the twins started too. Learn to love your selves ladies!”

Darcey Silva encouraged her daughter Aspen to get a cosmetic procedure done, and fans were not here for it.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.