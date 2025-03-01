Darcey and Stacey Silva ‘doing it big’ with latest business venture: ‘So grateful and honored’

The Silva twins are ready to “do it big.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva are currently making waves in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

And off camera, they’re ready to take the fashion world by storm.

The reality TV stars announced their partnership with a fashion magazine on Instagram, letting their fans know how excited they are about this new venture.

The ladies shared a stylish photo in their post, which was also shared by @thesurrealmag and its founder and CEO, Hillary Richmond.

Darcey and Stacey wore matching form-fitting black gowns as they posed for the high-fashion shot.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘doing it big’

Their images were imposed on the cover of Surreal Magazine, which read, “We’re Doing It Big.”

The accompanying caption, written by @thesurrealmag, reads, “If Stacey and Darcey Silva are ‘doing it big,’ then we’re right there with them! We’re beyond excited to team up with this power duo; you can expect more exciting updates next month— stay tuned for more exclusive content!”

The Silva twins are ‘grateful and honored’ for their new venture

Darcey and Stacey commented on the post, sharing their excitement with their fans and followers.

“So honored and so excited for all the big this coming!! Thank you ❤️,” Stacey wrote.

Her sister, Darcey, left two comments. The first read, “The Silva Twins! Doing it big! See you soon! Love you all! ❤️👯⭐️.”

“We are so grateful and honored! Love you all! ❤️❤️❤️👯,” was Darcey’s second comment on the IG post.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey generate income through multiple avenues

It’s unclear what Darcey and Stacey’s role at the magazine will be, but the publication touts itself on Instagram as heading toward quickly becoming the “trending go-to fashion mag.”

In addition to their work with Surreal Magazine and filming reality television, Darcey and Stacey are involved in other money-making endeavors.

For starters, they are co-owners of House of Eleven, their online fashion and clothing brand.

They also offer Cameos to supplement their income and participate in FanBasis, a platform that helps content creators sell digital products and services.

On FanBasis, Darcey and Stacey offer their fans “experiences” they can purchase, including personal video messages, Instagram follow-backs, likes, and comments, videos of their makeup and haircare routines, bikini try-on hauls, virtual meet-and-greets, and personalized dance videos.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.