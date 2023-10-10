Darcey and Stacey Silva competing to win $40K and a magazine spread — Here’s how to vote for the TLC stars

Darcey and Stacey Silva are pitted against each other in a sweepstakes that will earn the winner a two-page spread in a magazine, a $40,000 prize, and a spa-cation.

The Silva twins have shown TLC viewers that they have a competitive edge, especially being twin sisters.

Everything they do in life mirrors the other, and their latest competition is no exception.

Darcey and Stacey announced they’re in the running for a FabOver40 contest, which is geared toward women over 40 years old and benefits the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The ladies took to their Instagram Stories to announce their participation and included a link to their individualized websites where their fans can cast their votes.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Women over 40 are encouraged to self-nominate themselves, and that’s exactly what Darcey and Stacey did.

Darcey Silva nominates herself as a ‘global inspiration’ and ‘TV celeb’

For her nomination, Darcey talked herself up in her bio, writing, “I’m a global inspiration here to inspire the world! I live authentically me! A tv celeb on TLC’s Darcey & Stacey co CEO of Hof11.”

For her nomination photo, Darcey opted for a glamourous shot of herself modeling a plunging silk top while striking a serious pose.

In addition to a bio headline and a headshot, the nominees were required to answer a few questions.

When asked what her tip for staying fabulous is, Darcey answered, “To live authentically you inside and out!”

As far as the advice she would give her younger self, Darcey said, “To never give up on yourself or your dreams! To keep visualizing the end result of what you wish to manifest in life, love, success, health and happiness.”

And how would Darcey spend the $40,000 grand prize if she wins? The TLC star said she would help her loved ones financially, including funding her daughters Aniko and Aspen’s educations to help them become “smart, loving and giving women.”

Stacey Silva is ’40 and fabulous’ as she keeps her eyes on the prize

For Stacey’s bio, the 49-year-old chose to write, “I love being in my 40’s!!! 40 and fabulous it only gets better with age!! Being my true authentic self and an inspiration to other’s.”

Darcey and Stacey encouraged their followers to vote for them. Pic credit: @darceysilva/@staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey’s tips for staying fabulous include staying authentic, having a giving heart, and keeping her “eye on the prize.”

Stacey would tell her younger self to know her worth and to believe in her goals and dreams. And when it comes to spending the $40,000 grand prize, Stacey would share the money with her loved ones, including taking a family vacation to “make memories that would last a life time.”

Stacey would also donate some of the cash to a charity helping children with cancer in honor of her late brother, Michael Silva.

Here’s how to vote for Darcey or Stacey Silva in the Fab Over 40 competition

If you feel inclined to vote for either Darcey or Stacey, you have until October 19 at 7 p.m. PDT. You can click here to vote for Darcey or click here to vote for Stacey.

So far, Darcey is leading by a landslide, ranking number six in their group, while Stacey is currently in 22nd place.

The winner will receive the $40,000 grand prize in addition to a two-page spread in NewBeauty Magazine as well as a “spa-cation of a lifetime” in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Be sure to check back after October 19 to see whether Darcey or Stacey are chosen as the grand prize winner!

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.