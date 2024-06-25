It’s truth time for Danielle Cabral after her much-hyped fight with Jennifer Aydin finally hit Bravo airwaves.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers finally saw what led to the headline-making physical altercation between the two cast members.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle has addressed the fallout of her friendship with Jennifer, even referring to her as an “animal.”

However, there’s so much more to come between Jennifer and Danielle before the RHONJ Season 14 finale.

After the friendship-ending fight, Danielle spoke out, taking aim at Jennifer and hinting that more drama was on the horizon between them.

Oh yes, the gloves are off, and Danielle isn’t holding back any punches, speaking her truth.

Danielle Cabral teases ‘Tulum was the tip of the iceberg’ amid Jennifer Aydin RHONJ drama

Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a photo that kicked off with a quote seemingly directed at Jennifer.

“‘It’s really hard for me to say that I’ll miss her all that much. But as they say on Broadway, the show must go on’ @countessluann,” the Boujie Kidz founder wrote.

Danielle went on to reveal many lies have spread over the last year, and she’s here to speak her truth.

“For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming. ‘The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent.’ Silence is powerful,” she expressed.

The Bravo personality admitted that violence is never condoned, but she also had a warning for those, like Jennifer, who push her too far.

“Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeeee….,” Danielle explained.

The IG post ended with a little teaser for RHONJ fans, which, to be honest, isn’t surprising at all.

“Trust me when I tell you, Tulum was the tip of the iceberg….@bravotv #rhonj #nottheNEWBIE #jerseygirl #statenisland,” rounded out the caption.

Danielle teases more RHONJ drama after her fight with Jennifer. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

The aftermath of Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s fight

Thanks to the next preview for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we know that battle lines are about to be drawn.

Jennifer wastes no time letting Teresa Giudice know she needs to have her back. However, Danielle hasn’t done anything to Teresa, so the OG isn’t going to be so quick to kick Danielle to the curb.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially since Danielle has said she has some things she still needs to clear the air with Teresa.

We know Danielle and Teresa are at odds, but we don’t know if it’s related to Jennifer or something completely different.

Danielle told Page Six she hasn’t spoken to Teresa since the holiday, after she opted to distance herself from their friendship.

Perhaps it has to do with whatever goes down at Rails Steakhouse.

Be sure to keep watching as the rest of this drama-filled and toxic season plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.