Danielle Cabral channels RHONJ rival Jennifer Aydin in viral TikTok

Danielle Cabral despises Jennifer Aydin.

There’s no question about that.

The two ladies were embroiled in one of the fieriest feuds in The Real Housewives of New Jersey history last year during Season 14, and it’s hard to imagine them being back on the show together again.

In fact, most of the current cast will probably not return to the show again because tensions got out of control while filming the most recent season.

Danielle was critical of Jennifer as the season aired and more so in the aftermath, calling her rival out at every opportunity.

Things took a turn earlier this month when Jennifer became embroiled in a scandal after an outburst at Jersey Mike’s while traveling on New Year’s Day.

Over the weekend, Danielle got tongues wagging after debuting a new skit in which she plays a brunette with an attitude causing a scene in a sandwich shop.

Danielle wades into the Jersey Mike’s scandal

In the clip, she ordered sandwiches and rudely berated the staff, played by The Circle alums Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta.

For the record, Danielle never once refers to herself as Jennifer, but there are many similarities between her video and Jennifer’s scandal-filled trip to Jersey Mike’s.

One of the biggest is that Danielle bashes the staff and is instructed to rejoin the end of the line if she wants to add more items to her order.

Truthfully, the video is hilarious, but it does drag on a bit longer than it should, at nearly three minutes.

It’s unclear whether Danielle changed her hair color recently just for the video, but if that is the case, we have no choice but to stan.

Fans were quick to air their thoughts in the video’s comments section.

Danielle Cabral’s fans are living for her Jennifer Aydin impersonation. Pic credit: @theboujiemama/TikTok

“Not you doing a whole skit about Jen Aydin,” said one fan. “I can see the episode of rhonj already with her fuming.”

“This is hilarious!!! danielle you are fabulous,” another fan chimed in.

“Danielle waited for the perfect moment. Love it,” said a third viewer, who declared that “revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Danielle Cabral gets praise for her video. Pic credit: @theboujiemama/TikTok

“Hahahaha you portrayed Jen 100%,” said another critic.

“This is FANTASTIC!!!,” said another fan who clearly enjoyed the comedy-tinged clip.

Another viewer said it “might just beat Marge sending Theresa funeral flowers.”

Danielle and Jennifer will never be friends

There’s no love lost between Danielle and Jennifer, so it was only a matter of time before one of them reignited their feud.

The only issue is that Bravo executives are probably keeping a vigilant eye on the cast’s social media antics as they consider the series’ future.

New episodes would typically already be in production by this point, but the fractured cast dynamic has production considering an epic overhaul.

What are your thoughts on Danielle’s video?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo.