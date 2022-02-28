Dani Soares shares adorable picture of baby Lilly in dinosaur outfit with Below Deck fans

Below Deck fans caught a cute glimpse of Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s daughter Lilly. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans can’t get enough of baby Lilly, the daughter of Season 2 of Sailing Yacht stars Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, and they were treated to an adorable picture recently.

Dani shared a picture of a smiling Lilly dressed in a dinosaur onesie to her Instagram stories. The cute photo came with a happy caption from Dani as well.

Just over 9-month-old Lilly is a staple of Dani’s Instagram, and viewers love when she posts pictures of her happy baby that Dani claims was conceived on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Dani Soares treated Below Deck fans to a photo of baby Lilly in a dinosaur outfit

It is clear to Below Deck fans by looking at Dani Soares’ Instagram that she is completely devoted to baby Lilly and loves to post pictures with her or post images of Lilly’s happiness or outfits.

Recently, fans got to see a picture of Lilly beaming on a carpet with her blue eyes wide open. In the photo, Lilly was wearing a dinosaur onesie that featured fierce blue T-Rexes on it.

Dani captioned the post, “Good morning (happy face emoji).”

Dani shared an adorable picture of baby Lilly. Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Below Deck fans should look out for more cute photos of Lilly that Dani shares through her social media since she loves to show off their life together, and viewers love to see it.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux recently acknowledged to Below Deck viewers that he is Lilly’s father

Jean-Luc had questioned being Lilly’s father dating back to Season 2 of Sailing Yacht’s reunion show where Dani said Jean-Luc was her baby daddy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He asserted that he wanted a paternity test before acknowledging that Lilly was his daughter. He said the test was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that he and Dani lived in separate countries.

Months went by along with milestones of Lilly’s before Jean-Luc publically announced through Instagram in late January of 2022 that he was indeed Lilly’s father.

He has received criticism from the Below Deck cast and community for not taking responsibility sooner and being an alleged absent father.

Now that the paternity test is behind them, Jean-Luc talked about co-parenting in his post but has not posted anything further on the topic since.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.