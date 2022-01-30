Dancing with the Stars winner Daniella Karagach posts steamy photos with husband

Daniella and Pasha from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @daniellakaragach/Instagram

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert shocked the world when they won the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

The two came in as underdogs, but Daniella worked hard with the NBA star and he improved week by week.

In the finals, Daniella and Iman won the upset by beating favorites JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson to win the mirrorball trophy.

Daniella is now on tour with Dancing with the Stars, but she took a break to post some very hot photos with her husband, fellow pro, Pasha Pashkov.

DWTS Daniella Karagach posts hot photos with husband

Daniella Karagach was feeling daring and took to Instagram to post a series of very steamy photos with her husband Pasha Pashkov.

The first showed Daniella and Pasha embracing and sharing a kiss. Daniella wore what appeared to be her dancing outfit while Pasha was shirtless.

“There’s nothing like sharing your dreams and passion with your person,” Daniella wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pasha responded with the hashtag, #mutual.

Pic credit: @daniellakaragach/Instagram

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber responded with the comment, “opa,” which is a Greek folk expression of good cheer.

Amanda Kloots responded that they were in her hometown and finished by writing, “these are hot.”

Pic credit: @daniellakaragach/Instagram

Daniella and Pasha on Dancing with the Stars

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov met as teenagers. They eventually became dance partners in 2009 and got married in 2014.

Based on the photos, they are just as steamy now as they were when they married seven years ago.

Daniella and Pasha appeared together in 2018 on NBC’s World of Dance.

They then moved on to Dancing with the Stars.

Daniella joined in Season 28, where she was on call as a substitute without a partner. In Season 29, she became a pro and danced with Nelly, finishing in third place.

In Season 30, she and NBA star Iman Shumpert won it all.

Pasha Pashkov also became a pro in Season 28, along with Daniella.

That season, he teamed with Kate Flannery from The Office and they ended up as the fifth couple eliminated. In Season 29, Pasha teamed with reality star Carole Baskin and they ended up eliminated second.

Pahsa teamed with Bling Empire star Christine Chiu in Season 30 and they were the second couple to go home.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC with season 32 in late 2022.