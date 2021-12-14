Dancing with the Stars adds massive fan favorites to 2022 tour lineup

Iman and Daniella on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Some disappointing news has been coming out of the 2022 Dancing with the Stars tour, specifically with some big-name pros refusing to tour.

First, Sharna Burgess said she was not going. The dancer said she refused to live on a bus for 11 weeks.

After this, husband-and-wife duo Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson also pulled out. Jenna talked about this and said they needed some family time and also said they had something big coming up they were going to do instead of the tour.

However, the good news is that some of the more popular stars from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 have signed on for the tour.

Iman Shumpert joining Dancing with the Stars 2022 tour

While Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert said he was ready to get back into the NBA after winning the Mirrorball trophy, it looks like he will put that on hold.

Iman has signed up to perform for half of the 2022 tour.

This is great news for fans who fell in love with the big man and cheered him on to victory this past season.

However, it also raises a question.

Iman will only appear on half the shows. Sharna Burgess said she would have gone if they let her have time off and not work every show. It sounds like the celebs are getting a better schedule than the pros.

Along with Iman Shumpert, Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe will be touring with them.

From Season 30, competitors Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen will also hit the road with the 2022 tour.

Jimmie Allen will be part of the start of the tour.

Amanda Kloots will also be in select cities only.

What pros will be on the Dancing with the Stars tour?

With Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, and Val Chmerkovskiy pulling out of the 2022 Dancing with the Stars tour, many fans are curious about who will be hitting the road to perform this year.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami are all set to appear on tour.

The DWTS tour took a year off in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return for its next season in late 2022 on ABC.