Dancing With the Stars Suni Lee earns People’s Choice Awards nomination

Suni and Sasha on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and Dancing With the Stars received a few nominations.

Suni Lee picked up a nomination and it had nothing to do with DWTS. Instead, she picked up a nomination for The Game Changer of 2021.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and Suni Lee’s nomination.

Suni Lee picks up Game Changer nomination at People’s Choice Awards

Suni Lee stepped out of her comfort zone to appear on Dancing With the Stars this season.

Before she ever stepped onto the ballroom floor, Suni had never even danced with a boy before. Now, she is competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Before this, Sunisa Lee won an Olympic gold medal. That is what her People’s Choice Award nomination is for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The People’s Choice Awards added the Game Changer Award in 2018 and it recognizes an athlete who had a social and professional impact this year.

The first three winners were Serena Williams, Simone Biles, and LeBron James.

Suni Lee had a big year in 2021.

In February, she competed in the 2021 Winter Cup and placed first in the bars. In April, Lee competed at the American Classic and placed first in the uneven bars and balance beam.

In June, Lee went to the 2021 National Championships and finished second behind only Simone Biles in the all-around. She also took first on the uneven bars.

This led to the Olympic Trials where Lee finished second place behind Biles and moved on to the Olympics.

In the Olympics, Suni Lee won the gold medal in the individual all-around, the silver in the Team all-around, and the bronze in the uneven bars.

People’s Choice Awards – Game Changer of 2021 nominees

Sunisa Lee has some tough competition in the People’s Choice Awards.

Fellow Olympic gymnast Simone Biles made the news when she pulled out of several events at the Olympics for her own mental well-being. She left with one silver medal in the Team all-around and a bronze in the balance beam.

Alex Morgan is a soccer player who competed in the Olympics, where she helped lead the women to a bronze medal.

Bubba Wallace is a NASCAR driver who became the first black driver to win a Cup Series race since 1963.

Carl Nassib is an NFL defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. He is the first NFL player to publically come out as gay and the first openly gay man to play in an NFL game.

Naomi Osaka is a tennis star who came into 2021 as one of the best players in the world. Osaka struggled in 2021 with her fame and success and became a symbol for mental health awareness.

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, widely considered one of the best players in football today.

Serena Williams was the first person to win this award and is nominated again. She played the 1,000th match of her career this year.

Click here to vote for the Game Changer winner and let your voice be heard at the People’s Choice Awards.