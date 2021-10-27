JoJo Siwa earns People’s Choice Awards nomination for Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and Dancing With the Stars received a few nominations.

JoJo Siwa picked up a nomination for Best Competition Contestant of 2021 for her performance on DWTS.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and JoJo Siwa’s nomination.

JoJo Siwa’s People’s Choice nomination for DWTS

JoJo Siwa made history in Dancing With the Stars Season 30. She was the first contestant in the show’s history to compete with a same-sex dancing partner, Jenna Johnson.

JoJo came out earlier in 2021 when she revealed she was dating a woman and felt it was her responsibility to create a good role model for young people who feared coming out to their loved ones.

While there was a backlash from one sector of fandom, JoJo Siwa didn’t let it get her down and she lived her life with love and brought that joy to Dancing With the Stars.

Since coming on the show, JoJo became a quick fan favorite and impressed the judges as well. JoJo picked up the first perfect score of the season on Grease Night with a foxtrot to Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee. She repeated the score the next week on Horror Night, dancing the jazz to Anything Goes, inspired by the movie It.

JoJo Siwa first hit the mainstream as a child on Dance Moms. Since then, she has become a social media influencer and a pop star, touring as a singer. While some fans discount her because of her dance experience, she is untrained in ballroom dancing and has come into her own on Dancing With the Stars.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Contestant nominations

There are eight nominees for the category of Best Competition Contestant at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Dancing With the Stars has two people up for the award. These are JoJo Siwa and Cody Rigsby, both competing in the fall season of the show.

The Masked Singer has two people up for the award, with singer JoJo and rap star Wiz Khalifa both nominated.

The Bachelor franchise has two people nominated. Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette and Matt James from The Bachelor are both nominated. Matt James was also on Dancing With the Stars.

There are also two people from RuPaul’s Drag Race up for the award, with Gottmik and Symone both picking up a nomination.

