Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess pregnant with Brian Austin Green’s child

Another celebrity baby is coming into the world.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess announced that she is pregnant, and Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green is the father.

This is the latest celebrity pregnancy of 2022, and it will be Sharna’s first baby.

Sharna announces pregnancy with maternity shoot

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced the pregnancy with a maternity shoot.

The photos were taken in Hawaii and released on February 4.

Neither has released the photos on their Instagram accounts, but they did share a photo with E! News (view it here).

Sharna, 36, wore a white bikini and showed off her growing belly, while Brian, 48, wore a t-shirt, shorts, and a straw hat. The two were smiling at each other while he held a hand over Sharna’s stomach.

While this is Sharna’s first child, it is the fifth for Brian. He has three children with his estranged wife, Megan Fox, and one with Vanessa Marcil.

Brian and Megan are still awaiting their divorce to finalize. While Brian and Sharna are expecting their first child, Megan has gotten engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian and Sharna began dating in 2020, and they announced it officially in January 2021.

They brought their relationship to television as they partnered up on Dancing with the Stars Season 30. They were an early elimination, with the judges counting off for being too romantic in their dances.

They ended up with her career-low 13th place finish.

Sharna has been in every Dancing with the Stars season since her debut in Season 16 except for the 28th. She won her only Mirrorball trophy with Bobby Bones in Season 27.

She also had three second-place finishes, with Nick Carter, James Hinchcliffe, and Josh Norman, and one third-place finish, with Noah Galloway.

Sharna Burgess just lost her dad

While this is great news for Sharna and Brian, it is also bittersweet.

Just this week, Sharna announced that her father had died.

“I hope with all my heart this is true for you. Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next,” Sharna wrote in her reaction to his death. “Thank you, I love you, I miss you.”

Included with the post was a series of pictures that showed Sharna and her father.

Raymond Eric Burgess died on January 28 at the age of 72.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.