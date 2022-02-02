Dancing with the Stars Sharna Burgess reveals death of dad

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, Sharna Burgess, just announced the death of her father.

Burgess, who has competed in 14 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, winning once, posted the news with some photos on Instagram.

DWTS Sharna Burgess announces death of father

Sharna Burgess, 36, posted that her father, Raymond Eric Burgess, died on January 28 at the age of 72.

“I’ll never be able to find the right words to do this justice so I’ll use the words of someone else,” Sharna wrote, before quoting C.S. Lewis. “There are far better things ahead than those we leave behind”

“I hope with all my heart this is true for you. Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you.”

Included with the post was a series of pictures. One showed her dad in what looked like the ocean holding her as a baby. Another had him helping her blow out her birthday cake candles.

A third showed him in what looked like a boat, smiling. The last had her hugging him while he sat on a couch.

The post had over 70,000 likes in the one day since she added it to her Instagram account.

Sharna Burgess on Dancing with the Stars

Sharna Burgess got her start on Dancing with the Stars as a member of the troupe before becoming a pro in Season 16.

In that season, she partnered with comedian Andy Dick and finished in seventh place. In her second season, she finished in 12th place with NFL star Keyshawn Johnson.

She has been in every season since her debut except for the 28th. This was strange since it was one year after she won her only Mirrorball trophy with Bobby Bones.

She also had three second-place finishes, with Nick Carter, James Hinchcliffe, and Josh Norman, and one third-place finish, with Noah Galloway.

However, she has struggled since that one big win.

When she returned in Season 29, she partnered with Jesse Metcalfe and they finished in 12th place.

Season 30 was a mixed bag for Burgess. For one thing, it had to be great that she was partnered with her real-life boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

However, the judges were especially harsh, counting off when they got too romantic in a dance, and they ended up with her career-low 13th place finish.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.