Dancing with the Stars pro ready to have another baby

Witney Carson with DWTS judges. Pic credit: ABC

Over the past few years, several pros from Dancing with the Stars have welcomed several new babies into the world.

One of these pros was Witney Carson, who only took one season off to have her baby and return to the ballroom floor.

Witney has posted a ton of pictures and videos of her son on Instagram, and it is clear she loves being a mother.

On a recent appearance on the BDA Baby podcast with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Witney said she is ready to have another baby – even if she is not ready to be pregnant again.

Witney Carson ready to have another baby

It isn’t much of a surprise to know that Witney Carson is ready to have another baby. She gushes so much over her son that the idea of a second baby is exciting for her.

“I’m so excited to have another baby. I’m not necessarily [excited] to be pregnant but to have another baby, I’m excited,” Witney said. “Pregnancy was a little rough, so we’ll see how it goes.”

She did say that being pregnant was not a fun time for her, and she wasn’t happy during the late stages, saying she often yelled that she wanted people to “get this baby out of me” as early as 30 weeks along.

“I stopped working out at like 30 weeks,” Witney revealed. “I was like – I’m done,” Witney revealed. “I had back problems; I was not the glowing pregnancy person. I was like, ‘Get this baby out of me!’ … I’m hoping that my next pregnancy will be different, but who knows?”

Witney and her husband Carson McAllister had baby Leon in January 2021.

Sharna Burgess nearing 30 weeks on her pregnancy

Another Dancing with the Stars pro dancer that doesn’t seem to be having the same pregnancy problems is Sharna Burgess.

Last week, Sharna posted bikini photos of her 28-week pregnancy baby bump. However, she hinted that she is having the same thoughts of getting it over with at around the same time as Witney.

“I am rapidly leaving the cute fun stage and headed toward the ‘cut this thing out of me’ stage,” Sharna said when she posted the photo.

“Convinced now that I’ve created the next Bruce Lee,” she wrote. “That is the ONLY explanation for what’s happening inside this belly.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.