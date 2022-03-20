Dancing with the Stars pro Daniella Karagach injured on DWTS tour

Daniella and Iman on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Several popular Dancing with the Stars pro dancers and celebrities are out on the 2022 DWTS Tour right now, including reigning champion Daniella Karagach.

Daniella, who won the Mirrorball trophy for Season 30, teamed with NBA star Iman Shumpert and pulled off the upset of JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

Both Daniella and Iman went on the 2022 DWTS Tour, and things didn’t end well for the pro dancer.

Daniella Karagach injured performing on DWTS tour

Daniella ended up injured on the show on Thursday, March 17.

The news came when a rep for the touring company released a statement to Us Weekly.

“Daniella, unfortunately, sustained an injury during last night’s show,” the rep revealed. “She was tended to by our on-tour physio and then treated at a local hospital. She is resting now and receiving excellent care. The entire cast and crew is wishing her a speedy recovery.”

According to the rep, Daniella suffered the injury while in mid-performance in Riverside, California.

It was later revealed that she broke her ankle while dancing.

Daniella Karagach releases photo and video of injury on Instagram

Daniella also released some photos on Instagram after her injury.

The first had her sitting down while holding crutches. Her husband and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro, Pasha Pashkov, stood behind her.

“Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had,” she wrote. “This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast.”

Shen then followed that up with a video showing her injury, which ended with her partner picking her up and carrying her off the stage.

She revealed she broke her ankle.

“There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude to those sending me prayers and well wishes,” Daniella wrote. “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by so much love and support. We are still waiting on the surgeon to confirm if surgery will be needed but as of now, all we know is that I broke my ankle and sprained it as well.”

She also said that Pasha’s parents were there taking care of her, calling them “angels.”

Daniella is the second Dancing with the Stars pro lost to the tour.

Artem Chigvintsev had to leave the tour when he contracted COVID-19, which turned into a three-week battle with severe pneumonia.

Artem has since returned to the tour.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.