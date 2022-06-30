Dancing with the Stars officially brings back original showrunner

The Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars has a big opportunity to really build for a bright future thanks to its move to Disney+ streaming.

With over 130 million subscribers subscribing to Disney+, DWTS can build on the five million viewer average from the last two seasons, the drop thanks to people departing traditional cable for streaming options.

However, to keep viewers interested in Disney+, the show has to make some changes and answer some of the criticism leveled at it after the last two seasons.

The catalyst for change has arrived as DWTS has brought back original executive producer Conrad Green.

Conrad Green returns to produce Dancing with the Stars

We previously reported that this move was likely coming, but it has now been made official.

Variety reported that Conrad Green will return to Dancing with the Stars as the showrunner/executive producer. He will be charged with overseeing the move from ABC to Disney+, where DWTS will be the first live reality competition series in streaming history.

After the 30th season, and before the Disney+ announcement, executive producer Andrew Llinares left Dancing with the Stars and that opened up the chance to bring back Green.

Green was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing with the Stars when it premiered on ABC in 2005. He was part of the team that pitched the show to ABC, to begin with.

What will Conrad Green need to do before DWTS Season 31?

He will have a huge task, as there will be some big formatting changes for Dancing with the Stars. Disney+ has no commercials, so that will allow the show to implement possibly longer dances, more video packages, or promos to let people get to know the celebrities better.

There is rumored to be a tier coming that has ads, but if it is like Hulu (another Disney property), they will likely play before the episodes.

There is also the case of who will host the show in Season 31.

Banks will star in the upcoming movie remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, and there is a chance that filming that movie would interfere with DWTS. However, that is all still up in the air and Green will have a few months to get things completely lined up before the landmark new season begins.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.