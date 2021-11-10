Dancing with the Stars: Melora and Artem explain their blowup during practice

Melora Hardin and Artem on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

This week on Dancing with the Stars, fans watched a few difficult rehearsal weeks, including one where Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev blew up at each other.

It wasn’t the only one where the pros and the celebs had trouble getting on the same page, but it was one where both Artem and Melora felt beaten down.

After this, they went out and performed the Pasodoble to If by Janet Jackson and scored a Perfect 40 for the night.

After the dance, the two spoke to reporters and talked about their blow-up.

Melora and Artem talk about DWTS argument

Melora and Artem explained the blow-up and talked about how it was a good thing to happen between them.

“I think it’s really important for people to see that real relationships require negotiating and compromise and forgiveness, and sometimes there’s tension,” Melora said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This is real life and Dancing With the Stars is all-consuming when you’re doing it,” she continued. “You’re eating, drinking, sleeping it, and you’re with your partner in the most intense way, doing something you’ve never done.

“You’re learning stuff under a heightened amount of pressure, which continues to grow.”

Melora then said that Artem is very intense and detail-oriented, which is good. It is also stressful.

“I think it’s good to have that type of a moment because you kind of, like, go back to the neutral to realize what’s important and what’s actually is great about this relationship,” Artem said.

“It worked out because, as you’ve seen, the dance was great and everything worked out for the best after that. So it’s definitely [a] success.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe knows how Melora felt

Last season, Kaitlyn Bristowe teamed up with Artem and won it all.

She admitted that, while watching the argument, it triggered memories in her own mind to her experience working with the pro.

She said watching the entire scene unfold caused her to just grab her chair and sit up straight.

I felt triggered,” Bristowe told Us Weekly. “Artem is such a professional and Melora is obviously just doing her best, and sometimes, you just get so emotionally drained that you kind of have to have those fights to come back together, get on the same page and go from there.”

Kaitlyn then said that their dance after that proved how important it is to have these battles.

“It was like she was taking out all of her aggression in that paso,” Kaitlyn said.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.