Dancing With the Stars guest stars revealed for Grease Night

Tonight is Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars and the show has some big surprises for fans.

The dancers will all compete to songs from the movie Grease and there will be some special guests showing up tonight from the movie for the celebration.

This is similar to how Tyra Banks tried to get Britney Spears for Britney Night, but the pop star refused. This time, there are three stars from the movie showing up.

Dancing With the Stars Grease Night guests

There are three announced guests for tonight’s Dancing With the Stars Grease Night.

The biggest name coming to the show tonight is Olivia Newton-John, 73, who played the lead role of Sandy in the movie.

On top of being a successful actress in the musical, she is also an accomplished musician on her own with two Billboard 200 number one albums, five number-one singles, and another ten Top 10 hits.

Olivia Newton-John also appeared as a guest judge in Season 21 in 2015. She sat alongside Julianne Hough, who played the role of Sandy in Grease Live in 2016.

Also appearing on the episode is Didi Conn, 70, who played Frenchie. She was part of the song Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.

Also coming to the episode tonight is Frankie Avalan, 81, who sang the song Beauty School Dropout, which also featured Conn’s Frenchie.

Not only will these three appear on the show tonight, but Frankie Avalon will be singing Beauty School Dropout live tonight on the ballroom floor.

What Grease songs will be on DWTS tonight?

Here are tonight’s Grease songs and who will be dancing to them.

Jimmie & Emma will dance the Foxtrot to Sandy

Melanie & Gleb will dance the Quickstep to You’re the One That I Want

Melora & Artem will dance the Viennese waltz to Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee

Olivia & Val will dance the Foxtrot to Summer Nights

Amanda & Alan will dance the Viennese waltz to Beauty School Dropout

Suni & Sasha will dance the Charleston to Born to Hand Jive

The Miz & Witney will dance the Jive to Greased Lightnin’

Kenya & Brandon will dance the Rumba to There Are Worse Things I Could Do

Cody & Cheryl will dance the Quickstep to We Go Together

Iman & Daniella will dance the Viennese waltz to Hopelessly Devoted to You

JoJo & Jenna will dance the Foxtrot to Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.