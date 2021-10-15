Cody Rigsby shows how Dancing With the Stars is destroying his feet

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cody Rigsby has had it tough this season on Dancing With the Stars.

He came in as an early fan favorite and then ended up only dancing for one week live on the ballroom floor before going into quarantine.

His professional partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 and they had to use rehearsal footage for Week 2. Cody tested positive a few days later and they had to dance virtually and remotely – while separate for Week 3.

In Week 4, they were back on the dance floor in the ballroom but only had less than three days to practice for back-to-back Disney dances.

As they prepare for Week 5 and Grease Night, Cody is showing off his feet and the damage all this dance practice causes.

Cody Rigsby shows affects of DWTS practices to his feet

Cody Rigsby went to his Instagram Stories and announced they he just complete his first Peleton training session from the dance studio and was preparing for a new day of practice for Grease Week on Dancing With the Stars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He then said when this is all over, what he wants more than anything is new skin.

He then showed off his feet, which has giant open blisters on both of them from the dance practice.

Pic credit: @codyrigsby/Instagram

While Cody Rigsby is a Peleton trainer and is always moving in his day job, this shows how Dancing With the Stars affects a person’s body in ways he never imagined.

The Miz said something similar on Thursday when he appeared on Ellen and said he works out every day with weights, and DWTS has him finding muscles he never knew existed.

It also doesn’t help that Cody had to go through his bout with COVID-19.

Cody talks returning to Dancing With the Stars after COVID-19

Cody Rigsby was lucky. He was vaccinated, so his bout of COVID-19 was nowhere near as bad as it could have been otherwise.

Despite that, it still knocked him for a loop.

“The past two weeks with COVID is not how I wanted my journey on this show to be,” Rigsby told ET. “This is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be costumes and silly dancing and all this sort of stuff, so it’s just not how I wanted it to be.”

He also said it was tough returning for Disney Week since they couldn’t practice together the full week in person.

“The majority of the rehearsal week we were still in quarantine. So we were learning two dances via zoom calls,” he added.

For Grease Week, Cody and Cheryl have had their first full week in person since the first, and that might make all the difference in the world.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.