Dancing With the Stars gives first 10 of the season is a shocking moment on Disney Villains Night

DWTS Disney Villains Night. Pic credit: ABC

Throughout the entire 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, fans online have been complaining about Len Goodman being too harsh and giving scores lower than what the other judges are.

However, that all changed on Tuesday night’s Disney Villains Night.

One night after the judges gave out the first 9s of the season to several different dancers, Tuesday night saw the first 10 handed out.

Shockingly, Len was who gave out the 10.

Len gives first 10 of Dancing With the Stars Season 30

While fans love to complain about the scores for their favorite dancers, the judges bases their votes the same across the line, usually.

Len always judges the dancers on their pure technical skills and only gives a little credit for entertainment value.

On Tuesday night, someone finally won him over.

One night after Melora Hardin and Artem score the highest score of Disney Heroes Night (9, 9, 9, 9 – for a 36 out of 40), she did it again.

The fans who have complained that JoJo Siwa and Jenna have always gotten the highest scores were proven wrong once again.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chivintsev came out and performed a jazz routine to the Tangled song Mother Knows Best. What was really cool about the song was that it was Melora who did the voice work on the track they danced to.

Carrie Ann was the harshest, saying it was a safe dance, but she still gave Melora a nine. Bruno loved it and Derek said it was an “absolute clinic in storytelling.” They both gave it a nine.

Then Len Goodman shocked everyone.

He said, “That had wit, it had charm, it was truly delightful.” Len then gave it the first 10 of the season.

With a 37, Melora had the highest score for the second night in a row.

Melora Hardin so far this season on DWTS

In the first week, Melora Hardin came out with Artem and danced the tango to Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer and received a 26 out of 40, which was the fifth-best of the night.

In Week 2, they danced the rumba to All By Myself by Celine Dion and received a 27 out of 40, one point higher, and still fifth-best.

In Week 3 on Britney Night, they danced the cha-cha-cha to (You Drive Me) Crazy and received a 23 out of 30 (Derek missed that week as a judge). This was the fourth-best of the night.

On Disney Week, Melora had the highest scores each night and is now only five points behind JoJo Siwa, who is in first, and three behind Amanda Kloots, who is in second.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.