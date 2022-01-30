Dancing with the Stars fans want Derek Hough in an iconic movie role

Derek Hough from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Derek Hough is the best pro dancer in Dancing with the Stars history.

That statement is based on the fact that he won more DWTS Mirrorball trophies than any other pro in history by a large margin.

His sister, Julianne, has also been very successful but she remains best known for some of her movie roles.

Now, fans want to see Derek take on a major movie role, one that he was passed up for.

DWTS fans want Derek Hough in Gene Kelly biopic

There is a movie coming out based on the life of dancing legend Gene Kelly.

Kelly starred in movies like An American In Paris and Singin’ In The Rain and his dance moves remain iconic.

The movie, which still has no title, cast Captain America star Chris Evans to play Gene Kelly in the movie. This makes sense because the movie is based on an original idea by Evans himself.

The film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Kelly while working on his next film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Dancing with the Stars fans wanted Derek Hough to get the role, especially based on the fact that Hough has paid homage to Kelly for many years.

In a Reddit thread, a fan wrote, “

He would’ve been perfect for the role. And already played him in the Broadway show.”

Pic credit: @Prestigious_Mud1662/Reddit

Some thought they wanted an actor who looked more like Kelly, but with Chris Evans, they brought in someone who is a big box office draw.

Evans is set to produce the film alongside John Logan, who is also writing the script.

Derek Hough working on Singin’ in the Rain Broadway show

Another bit of bad news for Hough was that his chance to play Kelly’s Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain on Broadway has fallen through.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Hough wrote. “This fall, I was planning on being immersed in rehearsals for Singin’ in the Rain on Broadway, but due to successes of the shows currently running, that project has been delayed because there simply isn’t a theatre available.”

Hough added, “Singin’ in the Rain is still very much part of my plans.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing competition series should return to ABC later in 2022 for its 31st season.