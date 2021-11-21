Dancing with the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba: Derek Hough as a judge causes problems

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 judges. Pic credit: ABC

Last season, Len Goodman sat out of his role as a Dancing With the Stars judge and Derek Hough replaced him at the judge’s table.

Len sat out because of COVID-19, knowing that he was high risk because of his age and pre-existing health problems, including a cancer diagnosis.

Why did Derek Hough join Dancing with the Stars?

However, Len returned for Dancing with the Stars Season 30, and Derek stuck around too.

This has caused some problems, including the confusing tiebreaker where Len’s vote wins out if it is 2-2. This has angered many fans this season, who don’t understand the term “tiebreaker,” since it doesn’t accurately describe the situation.

However, when asked about Derek as a judge, Carrie Ann Inaba has strong feelings that his addition as a fourth judge has caused other problems.

Carrie Ann Inaba complains about Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars

Carrie Ann Inaba spoke to TV Insider about adding a fourth judge this year to the Dancing with the Stars panel.

Before getting into her problems, Inaba did mention that it was nice to have Derek there because it gives them more expertise at the table.

Hough is a lot like Bruno at the table, enthusiastic when talking to the dancers and not quite as technically nitpicky as Carrie Ann and Len.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Carrie Ann feels that Derek brings a huge problem to the show, and this is a problem many fans have noticed as well.

“The one thing that’s more challenging with four of us is that I don’t have the same allotted amount of time to speak [after the couples dance],” Carrie Ann said. “I don’t always get to say all I want to say.”

Fans have noticed that Tyra Banks is often cutting off the judges, which means they don’t get to give all their thoughts on the dance. While many blame Tyra for wanting to get in her comments, as well, Carrie Ann feels the problem is having four judges talking.

“I give contestants advice on what to work on for next week. Sometimes, I don’t feel I can get to it as eloquently as I’d like,” Carrie Ann said. “I don’t get to [deliver] the compliments along with what to work on. It’s because of time.”

“I think the couples want to hear how they can improve, so I try to get to that part right away.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.