Dale Moss and new girlfriend Florencia Galarza spotted out on dinner date in West Hollywood

The Bachelorette contestant, Dale Moss has moved on following his split with Season 16 lead, Clare Crawley. Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

The Bachelorette former contestant Dale Moss is staying busy following his split with Season 16 lead and ex-fiancee Clare Crawley.

Recently spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood with Argentinian soccer player and model, Florencia Galarza, the two looked cozy despite not being in an official relationship.

Constantly going between coasts, The Bachelorette alum recently found himself in the Pacific Time zone.

Stepping out for dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel, the pair was photographed as they took their leftovers to-go and headed for a romantic stroll on Sunset Boulevard.

Concealing her face with a black mask, Florencia bundled up in long black jacket with strappy heels while Dale chose a more relaxed look, pairing a cardigan and jeans.

Pic credit: Backgrid

While an insider told E! News that the two are, “hooking up and it’s casual,” the pair looked very comfortable as Dale gave his beau an assuring pat on the back as they walked the streets of LA.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Despite them not having the official titles of boyfriend and girlfriend, this relationship may be heating up as this wasn’t the first time they were spotted together.

It’s also no coincidence Moss is in Los Angeles the same weekend the city is set to host the Superbowl. Bachelor Nation will remember that Dale played football in college and also landed a gig as a sports commentator in the past.

Clare Crawley is staying busy herself

While Dale and Clare started out strong, getting engaged just days into filming on her season of The Bachelorette, Clare ultimately didn’t get the ending she was looking for when the former NFL player.

While the two shared an on-again-off-again relationship, the final break-up proved final when she asked fans to stop sending her Dale’s acting ventures.

“For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum began in her Instagtam stories. “I had a front row seat to that since day one.”

As for the Sacramento native’s current love life, she is rumored to have moved on to contestant from her season, Blake Monar. Looking extremely happy together, the pair recently shared terrible karaoke videos they created together.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.