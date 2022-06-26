Daisy Kelliher admits to teasing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans with Gary King WWHL question

Gary and Daisy had much to say about Andy Cohen and their recent WWHL appearance. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher admits teasing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans when she recently avoided answering a question about Gary King on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has come to a close, except for the reunion show. Gary dropped a bombshell during the trailer for the upcoming virtual chat that had to do with the chief stew.

Before the reunion teaser, though, was Gary and Daisy’s appearance on WWHL, which had fans buzzing the two had hooked up. Andy Cohen point-blank asked Daisy if she slept with Gary, a question she refused to answer.

Now the Irish beauty has owned up to her actions and shared the real reason she avoided the question.

Daisy Kelliher teased Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans with Gary King question on WWHL

This week Gary was a guest on the Instagram Series Pita Party, which Daisy hosts with Alli Dore and Dani Soares. The hot topic of Daisy and Gary’s Watch What Happens Live appearance came up.

Alli brought Andy putting Daisy on the spot with the question about her sleeping with Gary. It was then the chief stew shed new light on the situation.

“I just, I shouldn’t tease people. I feel kinda bad, but I just get such a kick out of it,” Daisy said, smiling from ear to ear.

Daisy went on to explain how the rumor mill got buzzing because of a picture she and Gary took at Disneyland. She also shared that she has a lot of photos on her social media with a good friend who is gay, and she is constantly asked if that’s her boyfriend.

“I find it so strange in this day in age you cannot have a male friend you may have hooked up with or whatever it is, and people automatically assume you are in some sort of relationship,” the blonde beauty expressed.

Although Daisy doesn’t necessarily mind it, she also doesn’t feel the need to answer those kinds of questions. She frankly stated it’s nobody’s business but hers.

“I shouldn’t tease, but it does kind of give me life,” Daisy laughed.

Gary and Daisy dish Andy Cohen shocking questions

The first officer and the chief stew spoke about the questions they were asked on Watch What Happens Live. Andy didn’t hold back with some questions, like asking Gary where he’s had sex and having Daisy answer personal questions about Gary.

While Daisy thought it was a bit funny, Gary was blown away at what he was being asked. They both admitted it was a bit uncomfortable and cringy.

Alli said it best that Andy’s good at putting people on the spot, and that’s exactly what he did with Gary and Daisy.

The truth about whether Gary King and Daisy Kelliher ever slept together remains between them. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will simply have to keep wondering if they will ever be more than friends.

After all, fans sure want Gasy to happen seemingly more than Daisy or Gary does.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion airs Monday, June 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.