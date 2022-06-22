Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion teaser: Gary and Daisy bombshell, crew drama, and missing Ashley

The Season 3 reunion trailer brings laughter, anger, tears, and more questions. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion teaser is here. It’s filled with jaw-dropping moments like a Gary King and Daisy Kelliher revelation, a slew of crew drama, and Ashley Marti missing from the virtual chat.

It’s that time of year again when Below Deck Sailing Yacht ends, and the crew gathers to dish the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season. There’s no question that Season 3 was filled with moments that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are anxiously awaiting the Parsifal III crew to address.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, chef Marcos Spaziani, Daisy Kelliher, Gabriela Barragán, Kelsie Goglia, Tom Pearson, Barnaby Birkbeck, and Scarlett Bentley come together to get grilled by host Andy Cohen. The Season 3 reunion show will once again be a virtual chat and will air on Monday, June 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion teaser

Ahead of the Season 3 reunion show, Bravo has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about before the show hits the airwaves. The trailer has so many hilarious and dramatic moments it’s clear the reunion will have a little bit of something for everyone.

Gary kissing all of the interior crew will be one hot topic. Andy wastes no time asking Gary to reveal which of the stews was the best kisser. His answer will leave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans laughing out loud.

The preview then gets into the drama, including the anchoring dragging incident. Tom takes full responsibility for his actions.

However, when it comes to the stews spilling the tea, Daisy, Scarlett, and Gabriela all get heated as the season is rehashed. Daisy has quite a rant about drunken crew night outs, which seems to irritate Gabriela.

One hot topic of Season 3 was Gary and Daisy making out and whether they would ever date. As Andy puts them both on blast, Gary reveals something viewers never saw coming.

Ashley Marti missing from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion trailer

One person noticeably absent from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion trailer is Ashley Marti. The stew caused a lot of friction and tension this season.

There’s no mention of Ashley at all in the first-look footage. It could be a tease for fans, but if she really isn’t in attendance that’s a big bummer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers.

Throughout the season, Ashley’s actions have caused outrage and backlash. From her treatment of Gabriela to her crossing the line with Gary to her obnoxious behavior, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were ready for Ashely to face the music for her actions.

The Season 2 reunion show featured Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux doing a separate interview from the rest of the cast. Perhaps Ashley could be doing that, but it seems unlikely.

The stew doesn’t seem to have a problem speaking her mind or defending herself. Ashley did admit to People magazine she was nervous for the reunion.

To find out if Ashley attends, tune into the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion next week!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion airs Monday, June 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.