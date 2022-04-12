Cortney Hendrix details the best and hardest parts of motherhood

Cortney Hendrix answers fans’ questions about motherhood. Pic credit: Lifetime

Cortney Hendrix became a mom in 2021 and continues to document her venture into motherhood.

Recently, Cortney allowed her followers to ask her questions, and her fans’ appeared curious about her thoughts on being a mom.

Cortney provided honest answers, including answering what she’s found to be the most challenging part of motherhood.

Cortney Hendrix answers mom-related questions

Cortney Hendrix gained lots of fans when she appeared on the first season of Married at First Sight. Cortney was married to Jason Carrion, and the couple successfully made it through the experiment and even remained married for several years before divorcing.

After splitting from Jason, Cortney found love with husband Sherm, and the pair welcomed a son.

Fans are often curious to see Cortney’s life updates as a new mom, and Cortney Hendrix took to her Instagram stories to answer followers’ questions.

One fan asked, “What’s your favorite thing and hardest thing about motherhood.”

Cortney answered, “The hardest part changes for me. As baby grows and learns, the hard changes. In the beginning the sleep deprivation was the hardest. For me currently it is hardest to find the balance of being Mommy and Wife and Cortney. It takes time! People often ask how you’re feeling and I don’t answer often bc it depends on the day. But HAPPY is how I answer.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cortney continued, “Finding the happy daily doesn’t mean you don’t struggle. We are all doing our best and we are happy.”

Pic credit: @cortrae/Instagram

Cortney Hendrix reveals if she wants more children

While Cortney only gave birth last year, fans are already curious to know if Cortney plans to have more children.

One fan inquired, “How many more kids do you want?”

Cortney answered, “You know- we have said we would like 2 children. But I am so far from even considering the possibility of having another child at this time. And we are going to take our time and enjoy Dale.”

Pic credit: @cortrae/Instagram

Cortney has already become a protective mama bear with her baby son, as she previously clapped back at those that criticized her for protecting her child’s identity online.

After giving birth, Cortney often made a point to keep her son’s face hidden in photos she shared, and some people took issue with her keeping the baby private.

However, Cortney had no problem clapping back and defending her understandable decision to prioritize her son’s safety.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.