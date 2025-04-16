Corinne Olympios claims real reason The Bachelorette season is canceled is because ‘it’s boring’

Corinne Olympios knows what it takes to bring the ratings to reality TV.

She made waves on The Bachelor as one of its biggest villains.

The way Corinne pursued Nick Viall is one for the reality TV history books. She ignored the hate from all the women in the mansion and zeroed in on her goal—winning Nick’s final rose.

It didn’t work out, though, and Nick sent Corinne home during a two-on-one date with her rival.

She returned for a short stint on Bachelor in Paradise, causing one of the biggest controversies in the history of Bachelor Nation.

It also changed the way singles in Mexico are served alcohol.

So it’s safe to say that Corinne knows a thing or two about what makes The Bachelor and Bachelorette shows fun to watch — and what makes them boring.

Corinne Olympios weighs in on The Bachelorette pause

Corinne was a guest this week on The Domenick Nati Show, so naturally, Domenick asked her for her thoughts on The Bachelorette pause.

The Bachelor alum did not hold back.

“It’s because it’s boring, baby!” Corinne exclaimed. “It’s boring, they need to do better. Nothing against the girls. I just think. it’s like, they gotta do better at this point.”

She continued, “It lost its spark. It did. Even The Bachelor. That’s why the main people have left. I just feel like the franchise has completely lost themselves.”

“It’s not the same. The couples aren’t real,” Corinne claimed before adding, “The contestants they bring on, they’re just looking for entertainment. After all, it is reality TV.”

Then, Corinne used one of The Bachelor’s most famous phrases and claimed that Bachelor Nation cast members “aren’t there for the right reasons.”

That wouldn’t stop Corinne from returning to the franchise, though. She told Domenick that if she ever finds herself single again, she’ll return to Mexico to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Wells Adams thinks The Bachelorette will be back

It seems everyone has an opinion on The Bachelorette break this summer, including Wells Adams, when Monsters and Critics spoke with him exclusively earlier this year.

When asked about the pause, Wells assured us that Bachelor in Paradise is proof that The Bachelorette will be back.

The famous BIP bartender will be returning this year with the show, which also went on hiatus last year after Season 9 was a ratings flop in 2023.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.