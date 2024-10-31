Controversial 90 Day Fiance couple announce baby news

Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar, familiar faces from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, have announced they are expecting their first child.

The series follows couples who met in tropical locales and are attempting to transform their vacation romances into lasting relationships.

The show documents their efforts to navigate cultural differences, long-distance challenges, and personal obstacles as they decide whether to commit to a future together.

On October 27, 2024, Amber shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting a video featuring an ultrasound image nestled among jack-o’-lanterns, captioned, “And now for OUR next Chapter.”

A subsequent post revealed that their baby is due in May 2025.

Why Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar were controversial on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise

The couple’s journey to this milestone has been well-documented in the TLC drama. Amber, a 31-year-old from Seminole, Florida, met 23-year-old Daniel from Venezuela during a trip to Costa Rica.

Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement, and they navigated the issues of obtaining a K-1 visa process amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amber financially supported Daniel during this time, covering visa expenses and other costs, which sometimes strained their relationship. Despite these hurdles, they married in Florida in 2021.

Since their wedding, Amber and Daniel have been building their life together in Florida. They have shared glimpses of their adventures, including attending baseball games and exploring various locales across the state.

Their social media posts reflect a couple committed to strengthening their bond and enjoying shared experiences.

As they prepare to welcome their first child, Amber and Daniel’s story continues to inspire fans who have followed their journey from a chance meeting in Costa Rica to building a family in the United States.

What to expect in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise introduces viewers to a fresh lineup of couples navigating the complexities of international relationships in idyllic settings.

Among the new cast members is Lidia Jimeno, known from The Family Chantel, who embarks on a journey with her partner, Scott.

The season also features returning couple Valentine and Carlos, who are preparing for their wedding amidst resurfacing past issues.

Other couples include Jessica and Juan, who are expecting a child; April and Valentine, who are dealing with cultural and language barriers; and Matthew and Ana, whose swift engagement leads to challenges stemming from religious and personal differences.

As for Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar, who were prominent in the first two seasons, there is no indication that they will return in Season 3.