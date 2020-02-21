Condragulations to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, series finds a temporary home at Showtime

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Category is: Showtime! The world’s most fabulous drag queen, RuPaul, is taking her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to Showtime.

This June, the premium cable station will launch a special season of the acclaimed reality competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. For more than 40 years, Showtime, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, has focused on telling compelling, one-of-a-kind stories through its prolific programming. Some of its most popular series include Dexter, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, and Weeds.

RuPaul Sashays Into Summer Premiere

Mama Ru and her legendary queens will sashay into the renowned network for a special edition of the series, joining the likes of other LGBTQ programming, including Queer as Folk, The L Word, and The L Word: Generation Q. The cultural phenomenon of RuPaul’s Drag Race broke through barriers when it premiered in February of 2009, showing the world the ru-markable life of drag queens.

Now, more than a decade later, pride month will never look the same as it gets the Showtime treatment.

This season’s new guest panel will bring out its own all-stars from rappers to fashion models to politicians. The queen of hip hop, Nicki Minaj, will sit alongside RuPaul and her BFF, Michelle Visage, judging the bootylicious beauty of former Drag Race contestants.

Other guest judges include SNL alumna Leslie Jones, eccentric actor Jeff Goldblum, America’s Next Top Model winner Winnie Harlow, and everyone’s favorite thirty-something House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

Though the season five cast hasn’t been officially announced yet, those spilling the tea believe that fan favorite, Jujubee (Season 2) and Drag Race original, Ongina (Season 1), will headline. Other rumored queens include Shea Couleé (Season 9), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Alexis Mateo (Season 3), India Ferrah (Season 3), Derrick Barry (Season 8), and Blair St. Clair (Season 10).

No matter who graces the runway, this season’s winner will take home a $100,000 cash prize and zoom into the winner’s circle alongside celebrated queens Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, and Trinity the Tuck.

Drag Race Packs Emmy-Winning Punch

RuPaul has racked up six Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars are both produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Tim Palazzola and RuPaul serving as executive producers.

SHAMELESS plug, but All Stars has a new HOMELAND! So, everybody say THE L WORD (love!) because a special edition of ALL STARS is coming to @Showtime June 5! 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/RKrCvFEqRt — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 20, 2020

This will be the fifth season of All-Stars and the third time the Emmy-winning show transitioned to a new station as it formerly moved from Logo to VH1. The show will be available for broadcast, streaming, and on-demand services starting Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on Showtime starting on Friday, June 5 at 8/7c.